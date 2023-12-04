Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
NewsLifestyleEntertainmentTravelBusinessBusiness ReportPersonal FinancePropertyTechnologySportMotoringOpinionIOL TVNewspapers
Independent Online | Business
Search IOL
NewsLifestyleEntertainmentTravelBusinessBusiness ReportPersonal FinancePropertyTechnologySportMotoringOpinionIOL TVNewspapers
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, December 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

ADvTECH CEO Roy Douglas will retire in 2024 after 10 years at the company

The CEO of ADvTECH, Roy Douglas will step down at the the end of February 2024. Picture: ADvTECH website

The CEO of ADvTECH, Roy Douglas will step down at the the end of February 2024. Picture: ADvTECH website

Published 2h ago

Share

The CEO of ADvTECH, Roy Douglas, will step down at the end of February 2024.

According to a statement, Douglas will retire, and Geoff Whyte will succeed him as the new CEO of the JSE-listed private education group.

“Douglas will remain with the group for a suitable period after he steps off the board to ensure a seamless handover. He has successfully led the group in its expansion strategy during his tenure, resulting in ADvTECH becoming the leading private education and recruitment group across the continent.”

The company praised Douglas for his leadership through the pandemic by commended him for “remaining responsive to a dynamic environment, where more than 70,000 students were seamlessly transitioned to an online environment”.

SHARE PRICE

The share price was not negatively impacted by the decision, and by 4pm ADvTECH stock was trading at R24.46.

Over the last year, the stock has been up by 33.89%.

GEOFF WHYTE

On the credentials of Whyte, the company statement noted that “he is a commercially focused business leader with executive experience in global organisations including Unilever, PepsiCo, Cadbury-Schweppes, SABMiller, and Nando’s”.

“Whyte has a record of success in a wide variety of geographies, including South Africa, the UK, the USA, Holland, the rest of Africa, the Middle East, and sub-continental India.”

IOL NEWS

Related Topics:

South AfricaUnited KingdomUnited StatesAfricaFinanceCareersMoney MattersbusinessHigher EducationTechnology