Askies? South Africans have “never heard” of 13th cheques or bonuses

South Africans did not hold back about what they think of bonuses and 13th cheques in a response to an article by IOL. The story explained the two types of pay and concluded that according to the nation’s laws companies are not mandated to hand them out at the end of the year or otherwise.

The hilarious online responses spanned from some claiming they had never heard of such a thing or that those who want it are greedy and entitled. It is well-known that South Africans use humour to cope with numerous harsh realities of life. In this economy though?

These were some of the many responses online: “What is bonus? Never heard of such,” asked Uplifted Amukelani Isaac. Emile Fouche inquired what a bonus or 13th cheque was and if you could “eat it.”

“What about people working on contract basis. They also work hard but receive no 13th payment,” asked Susan Rass. “Those who get a 13th cheque need to count their blessings as it’s few and far between these days. It should be based on merit/reward nothing else. Government gives their staff a 13th cheque and they can’t keep the lights on,” wrote Nicole Janse van Vuuren. Tshepo Tshepo added that he too does not know the taste of a bonus.

Moosa Zwane lamented that their previous workplace gave them bonuses, but not their current one. Paul Oberholzer simply stated, “Greed”. “Bonus is meat without a bone,” Elsie Blaauw put it.

Kumar Govender argued that a 13th Cheque should be compulsory for monthly workers as they work an extra month in the whole year. Govender went on to say that bonuses should be performance based. “Entitled... No. Blessed if you get anything – yes,” chimed in Charlene Pretorius Business owner, Vinolia Whatney offered a different view and explained that as a small entrepreneur, all her workers do get bonuses. “I always appreciate my workers.”