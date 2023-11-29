Black and rising: He went from selling sweets in school to owning a car business at 24

Munei Budeli, a 24-year-old civil engineering student from Limpopo decided to go for broke, and this resulted in him owning a successful e-hailing business. With a natural flair for business, the young man started by selling sweets in high school and grew to run a driving school with a fleet of vehicles.

The Nelson Mandela University student began an e-hailing hustle with one vehicle in his first year. He was only 18-years-old at the time. “The market was not that flooded in 2018, and I asked my parents to buy a car that I would use to get myself some income. I had to do a lot of asking because they are not rich,” he said. Then, in 2021, during the height of Covid-19, Budeli decided to open a driving school. The pandemic affected his venture, but he did not give up.

His business, TT Driving School, owns six cars and a truck and not only teaches driving, but also provides storage and transportation services. It just purchased an automated passenger car to assist novice drivers who are disabled. “I signed up for the university’s entrepreneurial training programme, and it started getting exciting in 2023 because they offered me office space in a container,” he said. Budeli further stated that he quickly branded the building and hired students to assist with reception and driving training.

“I want to give a shout out to Mam K; she really helped me,” he said, referring to the University’s Student Entrepreneurship Specialist, Karen “Mam K” Snyman. The entrepreneur also gave thanks to the students who supported him. Snyman said that with the country’s high levels of youth unemployment, entrepreneurship is critical.