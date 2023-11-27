Black Business Quarterly Awards to celebrate 20 years

The Black Business Quarterly Awards (BBQ) are set to celebrate 20 years of celebrating black excellence in entrepreneurship. The BBQ Awards claim to not only have been a symbol of achievement over the past two decades, but also a monument to the endurance, ingenuity and unyielding spirit of South Africa’s black business leaders.

“Year after year the BBQ Awards have taken us on a journey of celebrating black excellence across all sectors of the country’s public and private sectors. “The BBQ Awards are a celebration that affords our nation’s highest achievers - our stars of the boardroom and entrepreneurial playing fields - with the invaluable acknowledgement and accolade that their work is highly valued, innovative and respected,” said Linda Tom, the organiser. Tom went on to say that they express appreciation and thanks for each individual’s effort and serve to guarantee that South Africans are aware that exceptional achievements will be recognised.

Among those who have attended in the past are high ranking politicians and business tycoons. For the 2024 awards, the panel of judges for the awards are said to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. They include Zodwa Velleman, the group executive of regulatory and corporate affairs at Oceana Group, Tembinkosi Bonakele who is the chairperson, SEFA, Sipho Ngwema the head of communications at the Competition Commission and George Sebulela, the president of SAUBC.