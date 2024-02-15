Budget 2024: Budget speech is an opportunity to address SA's credit rating situation

Ahead of the 2024/25 budget speech, accounting firm PwC shared its budget predictions and wishes in regards to South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings.

PwC wishes

The PwC report said that the outlook on South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings are currently stable, according to all three major ratings agencies.

However, S&P Global Ratings warned last year November that it could lower South Africa’s rating if the implementation of economic and governance reforms does not go ahead as planned, resulting in the deterioration in economic growth, or higher than expected fiscal financing needs.

According to the report, the 2024/2025 budget would be a good opportunity for the finance minister to reflect on the progress made by reforms under Operation Vulindlela.