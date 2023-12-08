While South African consumers have to get to grips with debt, petrol costs, high interest rates and increases in the cost of electricity they also find themselves struggling with food costs as the average cost of a household food basket increases. According to the October 2023 Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), the average cost of a household food basket is R5,314.63.

This means that the average cost of a household food basket increased by R17.05 or 0.3% from October 2023 to November 2023. Data from the household affordability index showed that for the month of October 2023, the average cost of a food basket was R5,297.58. The household affordability index tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba, and Springbok in the Northern Cape. From November 2022 to November 2023, the average cost of a household food basket increased by 9.9%. For November 2022, the average cost of a household food basket was R4 835,96. This means that from November 2022 to November 2023, the average cost of a household food basket increased by R478.67.

Foods that increased in cost for November 2023 Here is a closer look at different foods that increased 5% or more and 2% or more in November 2023: The cost of two trays of 30 eggs increased on average by R29.73 (18%) to R191.83. Other foods that increased by 5% or more include: chicken livers (5%), tomatoes (20%), apples (10%), oranges (31%).

Foods which increased in price in November 2023, by 2% or more, include: sugar beans (4%), frozen chicken portions (4%), stock cubes (4%), amasi [maas] (2%), chicken feet (3%), beef (2%), cabbage (2%), tinned pilchards (3%), and bananas (2%). While there were foods that increased in cost there were also foods that decreased in cost. According to the index, the cost of a 10kg bag of onions decreased by R32.82, and a 10kg bag of decreased in cost by R15.29. Inflation on food baskets per area

In November 2023, the average cost of household food baskets increased in all areas that were tracked. The cost of a Johannesburg basket decreased by R98.60 month-on-month and increased by R500.62 year-on-year. The cost of a Johannesburg basket for November 2023 is R5,410.49. The cost of a Durban basket increased by R92.08 month-on-month and R440.15 year-on-year. The cost of a Durban basket for November 2023 is R5,269.70.

The cost of a Cape Town basket decreased by R14.27 month-on-month and increased by R546.06. The cost of a Cape Town basket for November 2023 is R5,248.39. The cost of a Springbok basket increased by R115,93 month-on-month and by R482.35 year-on-year. The cost of a Springbok basket for November 2023 is R5,751.54. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R115.53 month-on-month and by R388.45 year-on-year. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket for November 2023 is R5,065.33.