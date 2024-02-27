Did you just get your first salary? Five ways you can make the money last longer

Starting your first job can be exciting but receiving you first salary can take the excitement to the next level because you feel like your hard work has paid off. Once necessary expense are taken care of, you are free to use the rest of your salary sum as we wish. Most people are likely to want to spend their money instead of saving it, which is not always best way to manage your money.

Charnel Collins, CEO at National Debt Advisors said that earning your first salary is a memorable but without proper financial management it can also easily run out before you receive your next paycheck. Here are five tips to manage your first salary properly: Start a budget Drawing up a budget is the first thing that you should be doing before you start paying off your bills or buying groceries for your home. If you are having trouble with getting started on your budget then you can use these budgeting methods to make the process easier.

70/20/10 With this budgeting method, you need to separate your salary into three groups where: – 70 percent of your income goes to living expenses.

– 20 percent to debt payments. – 10 percent to savings. 80/20

Another budgeting method is the 80/20 method, where you separate your salary into two separate groups. People need to separate: – 80 percent of your income for needs, wants and debts – 20 percent is strictly allocated for savings.

50/30/20 Like the 70/20/10 method, you need to divide your salary into three categories. With this method, you can put away – 50 percent of your salary to needs like rent, groceries, and utilities.

– 30 percent to wants such as hobbies, holidays, and eating out. – 20 percent to your savings. Put some money aside in an emergency fund Having some money set aside in an emergency fund for unexpected situations will leave you in a better position than if you had to get in to debt by borrowing cash when you need it.

Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance, recommends that you have three to six months’ worth of expenses saved up in your emergency fund. “Start by saving a small amount each month. Commit – don’t withdraw anything from this fund unless it’s a crisis.” Savings fund Start your savings fund by having a goal in mind. You can choose to have a long-term savings goal, a short-term savings goal, or both. An example of a long-term savings goal is a down payment on a house or a car, while a short-term savings goal could be a holiday for your birthday or new furniture for your home.

Having a goal in mind will help you stick to the process of saving and keep you motivated to put some money away every month until you reach your savings goal. Get help People can feel overwhelmed when they receive their first salary because they are unsure about what they should be doing with the money. This is the reason that they should be speaking to a financial adviser. A financial adviser can steer you to wealth, and help you make the best investments decisions so you can become financially stable in life.

An adviser can offer you guidance on how to invest your money, they can offer you advice on your long-term investments and finally they can help you get the best possible retirement saving strategy to secure your financial future. Income protection According to Janine Horn, financial adviser at Momentum, whether you are a full-time worker, part-time worker, business owner or entrepreneur, income protection is necessary to help people protect their ability to earn an income. With income disability protection, your income is assured if for some reason you are unable to work.