Durban Chamber of Commerce praises the appointment of Michelle Phillips as CEO of Transnet

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday that it welcomed the appointment of Michelle Phillips as Transnet's Group Chief Executive Officer. The Chamber also said that it was pleased that the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan appointed Nosipho Maphumulo as Group Chief Financial Officer of Transnet.

The Chamber said that these appointments come at a time where Transnet needs strategic decisive leadership to resume efficient port operations. “Phillips has demonstrated clear strategic thinking and alignment when it comes to port operations and quick turnaround solutions. Through her interim leadership as acting Group CEO, we started to see clear direction on a turnaround strategy geared towards resolving these issues, and not only so, but there has been movement in the implementation of this strategic plan,” Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. Phili noted that Phillips has a customer-focused strategy and will use this to further tackle Transnet’s port and rail issues.

“We recognise the reality that we are faced with, we know that we still have a long road ahead of us, however, with strong Transnet leadership, we believe we can work together towards sustainable solutions for the business community,” Phili noted. Gordhan also praised Phillips when he announced her as group CEO and said that she had turned around the freight logistics company over the last few months. “Ms Phillips is currently acting as the Group Chief Executive of Transnet, and there has been improvements in the performance of ports and rails while she was acting. Se leads the entire business operations and the leadership team. Phillips is well regarded by the market as a problem solver with good networks. She has a track record of being a team player and collaborator to achieve business objectives,” Gordhan said.

PETROSA Yesterday, it was also revealed that Xolile Sizani would be the new Chief Executive Officer of PetroSA. Sizani will step into the shoes of former CEO Pragasen Naidoo. Naidoo was appointed CEO in 2020 but parted ways after a year and a half.