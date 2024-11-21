eThekwini urges business owners to renew licenses or face prosecution

eThekwini Municipality has issued a reminder to business owners to renew their licenses, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action by License Inspectors and law enforcement agencies. The municipality clarified renewal procedures and outlined the role of business licenses in compliance with the Businesses Act, 1991 (Act No. 71 of 1991).

Renewals can be completed online via the Business Licensing eServices webpage or in person at municipal licensing offices. No fees are required for renewal. Licenses remain valid as long as the business operates and complies with relevant laws but are automatically cancelled if premises are vacated or ownership changes hands. The municipality emphasised that licenses are crucial for legal operations and consumer safety, with approvals needed from departments such as Environmental Health, Fire and Emergency Services, and Metro Police. "A business license confirms that the business is legal and compliant," stated the communication from the municipality.

New license applications involve fees ranging from R287 for emerging businesses like spaza shops to R2,842 for health and entertainment establishments. Business owners can visit several licensing offices across Durban, including the Embassy Building on Anton Lembede Street, or Sizakala Centres in Pinetown, Winklespruit, Verulam, and Newlands West. Non-compliant businesses risk prosecution, with the municipality stressing that licensing safeguards both businesses and consumers, ensuring adherence to safety and zoning regulations.