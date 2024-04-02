Five celebrities who also own businesses

By Simon Majadibodu Singer-songwriter Nomfundo 'Moh' Ngcobo, DJ Zinhle, media personality Thando Thabethe, DJ Shimza, and DJ Sbu, are some of the notable celebrities who have ventured into the field of business.

Below are a list of five celebrities who have businesses: Nomfundo ‘Moh’ Ngcobo ‘Soft Life’ hitmaker Nomfundo 'Moh' Ngcobo has recently joined a list of celebrities who own their businesses. The singer and songwriter recently announced on Instagram that she will be opening a restaurant business and alleviate the country's unemployment crisis by creating jobs for those who are struggling to find work.

The 24-year-old shared a video of her stunning restaurant, Lar Mar, in Spruitview, Johannesburg. In the video, people can be seen standing in a queue outside the restaurant, heading to submit their resumes in the hopes of being hired to work there. The ‘Phakade Lami’ hitmaker captioned her post: “Today we created employment for opportunities for our brothers and sisters 🤍Soon opening out first restaurant, Lar Mar Restaurant in Spruitview 🙏 To God be the glory 💫 #umusa.”

Her followers flooded the comment section to congratulate her on opening a restaurant business, with some expressing an interest in working there and others stating that they support her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh) DJ Zinhle Born Ntombezinhle Jiyane, DJ Zinhle is not only a superstar, but she has numerous business ventures. The ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker owns a stylish accessory jewellery brand called Era by DJ Zinhle, selling watches, earrings, bracelets, and bag charms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thabooty’s (@thabootys) In 2022, she joined forces with her friend Tumelo Kwena Maimela, who is a television producer, and they started their own production company called Redwood Productions. The production company has produced Thabethe’s reality show, ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ which was airing on BET. DJ Shimza Talented record producer and deejay, Ashley Raphala, who’s well known by his stage name DJ Shimza, also owns a restaurant.

DJ Shimza, who is known for his energetic performances, owns a restaurant called The Hang Awt 1632, which is based in his hometown in Thembisa, Gauteng. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020, and has quickly become one of the most well-known eateries in the area, owing to its unique cuisine, drinks, and great music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hang Awt 1632 (@thehangawt)

DJ Sbu Another celebrity who owns a business is renowned media personality, DJ, and author, Sibusiso Leope, who is well-known as DJ Sbu. He owns a locally brewed energy drink called MoFaya, together with his business partner, Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe, which was founded in 2013. Last year, in July, the black-owned energy drink was on Checkers shelves after nine years in business.