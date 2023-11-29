Food prices on the rise: Average cost of a food basket for October 2023 is R5,297.58

South African consumers paid on average R141.81 more for a household food basket in October 2023 compared to September 2023. This is according to the October 2023 Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD). The index tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba, and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Data from the Household Affordability Index showed that for the month of October 2023, the average cost of a food basket was R5,297.58. This is a 2.8% increase in the average cost of a food basket, which cost R5,155.77 in September 2023. From October 2022 to October 2023, the average cost of a household food basket increased by 10.6%. Last October, the average cost of a household food basket was R4,787.83. For October 2023, the average cost of a household food basket is R5,297.58, which is a R509.75 increase in cost from the previous year. Foods that increased in cost for October 2023

According to the index, there are a number of food items that increased in cost by 5%, 2%, or more. The cost of a 10kg bag of rice increased on average by R8.56 (5%) to R166.35, while the cost of a 10kg bag of potatoes increased on average by R41.47 (40%) to R145.31. The cost of two trays of 30 eggs increased on average by R26.39 (19%) to R162.10. Other food items that increased in cost by 5% include:

– curry powder (7%) – gizzards (5%) – chicken livers (7%)

– wors (7%) – fish (10%) – tomatoes (11%)

– butternut (6%) – spinach (5%) – apples (6%)

– oranges (13%) – margarine (6%) – apricot jam (5%)

Foods that increased in price in October 2023, by 2% or more, include: – white sugar (2%) – sugar beans (2%)

– soup (2%) – tea (4%) – chicken feet (2%)

– beef liver (3%) – beef (2%) – green pepper (4%)

– canned beans (2%), and – bananas (4%). Inflation on food baskets per area

In October 2023, the average cost of household food baskets increased in all areas that were tracked. The cost of a Johannesburg basket increased by R258.20 month-on-month and by R617.21 year-on-year. The cost of a Johannesburg basket for October 2023 is R5,509.09. The cost of a Durban basket increased by R170.46 month-on-month and increased by R503.16 year-on-year. The cost of a Durban basket for October 2023 is R5,177.62.

The cost of a Cape Town basket increased by R90.25 month-on-month and by R532.09 year-on-year. The cost of a Cape Town basket for October 2023 is R5,262.66. The cost of a Springbok basket increased by R186.57 month-on-month and by R567.83 year-on-year. The cost of a Springbok basket for October 2023 is R5,635.61. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R6.86 month-on-month and increased by R245.82 year-on-year. The cost of a Pietermaritzburg basket for October 2023 is R4949.81.