Here are 2023’s most loved local businesses

Santam has released the fourth edition of its Most Loved Local (MLL) Report for 2023. The initiative was created to showcase some of the country’s most popular local businesses and emphasises the notable role they play in our daily lives.

According to the insurer, the survey showed that support is exceptionally high for local businesses. According to the research 97% of consumers noted that it’s important to support local community establishments. Two thousand four hundred South Africans nationwide were surveyed.

Winners were selected across 12 categories and the 2023 nationwide Most Loved Local winners are: Gemelli Restaurant: Johannesburg

Meatongrant butcher: Johannesburg

Jason Bakery: Cape Town

The Spa at The Oyster Box: Durban

Hoi P’loy bespoke lighting solutions: Cape Town

House of Flowers florist: Kimberley

CrossFit George: George

Umhlanga Medisport Pharmacy (2022 winner): Durban

Petpassion Animal Care Clinic: Rustenburg

Exclusive Dry Cleaners (2022, 2020 winner): Johannesburg

City View Car Wash (2022 winner): Durban

Menlo Paint and Hardware store: Pretoria The results of the report and the willingness by people to give their feedback shows an unwavering support for community businesses, according to Fanus Coetzee, CEO of Broker Solutions at Santam. “The importance of fostering an environment in which small businesses can prosper goes beyond sustaining the entrepreneurs and their families, a vital SME sector promotes job creation and stimulates much-needed economic growth,” he added.