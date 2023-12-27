Here are 2023’s most loved local businesses

Santam has released the fourth edition of its Most Loved Local (MLL) Report for 2023.
The initiative was created to showcase some of the country’s most popular local businesses and emphasises the notable role they play in our daily lives.
According to the insurer, the survey showed that support is exceptionally high for local businesses.
According to the research 97% of consumers noted that it’s important to support local community establishments.
Two thousand four hundred South Africans nationwide were surveyed.
Winners were selected across 12 categories and the 2023 nationwide Most Loved Local winners are:
- Gemelli Restaurant: Johannesburg
- Meatongrant butcher: Johannesburg
- Jason Bakery: Cape Town
- The Spa at The Oyster Box: Durban
- Hoi P’loy bespoke lighting solutions: Cape Town
- House of Flowers florist: Kimberley
- CrossFit George: George
- Umhlanga Medisport Pharmacy (2022 winner): Durban
- Petpassion Animal Care Clinic: Rustenburg
- Exclusive Dry Cleaners (2022, 2020 winner): Johannesburg
- City View Car Wash (2022 winner): Durban
- Menlo Paint and Hardware store: Pretoria
The results of the report and the willingness by people to give their feedback shows an unwavering support for community businesses, according to Fanus Coetzee, CEO of Broker Solutions at Santam.
“The importance of fostering an environment in which small businesses can prosper goes beyond sustaining the entrepreneurs and their families, a vital SME sector promotes job creation and stimulates much-needed economic growth,” he added.
“Whether it’s the baker that makes the world a better place with his mouthwatering pastries, the butcher that knows your favourite cut of meat, the restaurant you know you’ll always find good quality food for the whole family, the florist that brightens up your loved one's day, the vet that treats your beloved pet like their own child, the pharmacy that walks your health journey by your side, or the hardware store that always has the right advice for all your home upgrades – these are the businesses that add value to our lives,” Coetzee said.
IOL NEWS