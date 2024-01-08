Independent Online
Jobs: These are the sectors professionals are finding work in SA

When choosing a career path or making a career change it helps to keep an eye on job market trends to see what roles are needed in South Africa’s economy and which are falling out of favour. Picture: William Fortunato/Pexels

Published 4h ago

Picking a career to study towards or even switching careers is never an easy choice as you not only need to consider your passion and talents but be realistic about your chances of gaining employment – unless, of course, you plan to start your own business.

It is therefore helpful to keep an eye on job market trends to see what roles are needed in South Africa’s economy and which are falling out of favour.

CareerJunction’s latest Employment Insights Report, for example, reveals that recruitment for professionals in the fields of restaurant and hospitality, architecture and engineering, finance, and business and management, increased from September to November 2023.

On the other hand, hiring activity for sales, information technology, and admin, office, and support professionals declined.

While recruitment activity from October to November 2023 was only up by one percent, the report states that year-on-year hiring activity in November was at the same level as the previous year.

When comparing recruitment patterns for professionals during September, October, and November 2023 with the previous three months (June, July, August 2023), data shows these increases and decreases:

Restaurant and hospitality

– Counter, waiter, bartender, food and beverage control

– 40 percent increase

Architecture and engineering

– Civil engineering, structural engineering

– 6 percent increase

Finance

– Payroll and wages, bookkeeping, financial and project accounting

– 3 percent increase

Business and management

– Infrastructure and operations consulting, business development

– 1 percent increase

Sales

– Sales rep, sales consulting

– 8 percent decrease

Information technology

– Software development, business analysis

– 7 percent decrease

Admin, office, and support

– Switchboard, reception

– 2 percent decrease

Sectors where professionals are looking for jobs

The report shows that there was significant growth in candidates signing up to search and apply for jobs in these sectors

Legal

– Drafting and paralegal; prosecutor/advocate; legal advisory

Restaurant and hospitality

– Counter/waiter/bartender; chef/cook

Science and technology

– Earth/geo scientist; environmental scientist; other science and technology

Provinces with most job opportunities

– Gauteng: 51 percent

– Western Cape: 23 percent

– KwaZulu-Natal: 10 percent

– Eastern Cape: 5 percent

– Mpumalanga, North West: 2 percent

– Northern Cape, Free State, Limpopo: 1 percent

Source: CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - December 2023

Willingness to relocate for job opportunities

The report also found that almost 70 percent of South African job seekers are willing to relocate for a new job. However, they are “significantly less likely” to leave the country.

“Only 26 percent (one in four) are willing to move to another country for employment.”

CareerJunction also investigated some of the factors contributing to high or low mobility of job seekers, and discovered that job seekers aged 21 to 30 showed the highest willingness to relocate for work, with 75 percent prepared to move. However, only 30 percent of job seekers stated that they would move within South Africa for a job opportunity.

Source: CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - December 2023

Interestingly though, the willingness to relocate internationally increases with age.

Source: CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - December 2023

Similarly, while it is evident that less experienced job seekers are more willing to relocate within the country for a job than highly experienced job seekers – with almost 80 percent prepared to do so, those with more work experience are more willing to relocate internationally for work, but not within South Africa.

Looking at provincial trends, the report states that job seekers in the Western Cape and Gauteng show the lowest local mobility of job seekers. When it comes to international relocation, however, job seekers in these two provinces have the highest mobility rate.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

businessCareersJobsHigher EducationJob huntingJob seekerJob search