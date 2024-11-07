Billionaires and CEOs kiss the ring as Trump sweeps to power

The reality is setting in that convicted felon Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States. As the dust settles and the world takes stock of this new reality it seems prudent to see what the world's business leaders and billionaires say about Trump’s victory.

South African-born inventor and the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, posted on X that “America is a nation of builders. “Soon, you will be free to build,” he added. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), noted on Threads that he wanted to congratulate Trump on a decisive victory. “We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. I look forward to working with you and your administration,” he emphasised. “Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity,” Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple noted on X.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love,” Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos said on X. Serial entrepreneur and Shark Tank host, Mark Cuban was one of Trump’s major critics but he too congratulated Trump on X and in addition, congratulated Musk. “You won fair and square,” he added.