Blow to economy: SA lost 67,000 jobs in the first quarter

South Africa Employment Infographic Q1 2024 Total jobs lost: 67,000 South Africa lost 67,000 jobs in Q1 2024, with the total employment decreasing from 10,731,000 in December 2023 to 10,664,000 in March 2024. Percentage decrease: 0.6% The 0.6% decrease represents a significant drop in employment. The main sectors impacted were trade, business services, and mining. Gross earnings decrease: R35.1 billion Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R35.1 billion (3.5%) from R993 billion in December 2023 to R957.9 billion in March 2024. This was primarily due to decreases in trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport, electricity, and mining industries. South Africa lost close to 67,000 jobs in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the latest quarterly employment report compiled by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The total employment decreased by 67,000 or 0,6% quarter-on-quarter, from 10,731,000 in December 2023 to 10,664,000 in March 2024, according to the report.

The main sectors that were impacted were trade, business services and mining. There was an increase in employment in the manufacturing, transport and construction sectors. Industries that lost jobs Trade 57,000 jobs Community services 18,000 jobs Business services 4,000 jobs Mining 3,000 jobs Industries that gained jobs Manufacturing 12,000 jobs Transport 2,000 jobs Construction 1,000 jobs Gross earnings Stats SA said that gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R35.1 billion or 3,5% from R993 billion in December 2023 to R957.9 billion in March 2024.

“This was due to decreases in the following industries: trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport, electricity and mining,” according to the report. Stats SA noted that business services reported an increase of R9.3 billion. The report added that year-on-year (YoY) gross earnings increased by R43.5 billion (4,8%) between March 2023 and March 2024. The report said that basic salary or wages paid to employees decreased by R6.7 billion (Q1) or from R855.6 billion in December 2023 to R848.9 billion in March 2024. (YoY)