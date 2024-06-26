Independent Online
Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Blow to economy: SA lost 67,000 jobs in the first quarter

Published 3h ago

Share

South Africa Employment Infographic Q1 2024

Total jobs lost: 67,000
South Africa lost 67,000 jobs in Q1 2024, with the total employment decreasing from 10,731,000 in December 2023 to 10,664,000 in March 2024.
Percentage decrease: 0.6%
The 0.6% decrease represents a significant drop in employment. The main sectors impacted were trade, business services, and mining.
Gross earnings decrease: R35.1 billion
Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R35.1 billion (3.5%) from R993 billion in December 2023 to R957.9 billion in March 2024. This was primarily due to decreases in trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport, electricity, and mining industries.

South Africa lost close to 67,000 jobs in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the latest quarterly employment report compiled by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

The total employment decreased by 67,000 or 0,6% quarter-on-quarter, from 10,731,000 in December 2023 to 10,664,000 in March 2024, according to the report.

The main sectors that were impacted were trade, business services and mining. There was an increase in employment in the manufacturing, transport and construction sectors.

Industries that lost jobs
Trade57,000 jobs
Community services18,000 jobs
Business services4,000 jobs
Mining3,000 jobs

 

Industries that gained jobs
Manufacturing12,000 jobs
Transport2,000 jobs
Construction1,000 jobs

Gross earnings

Stats SA said that gross earnings paid to employees decreased by R35.1 billion or 3,5% from R993 billion in December 2023 to R957.9 billion in March 2024.

“This was due to decreases in the following industries: trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport, electricity and mining,” according to the report.

Stats SA noted that business services reported an increase of R9.3 billion. The report added that year-on-year (YoY) gross earnings increased by R43.5 billion (4,8%) between March 2023 and March 2024.

The report said that basic salary or wages paid to employees decreased by R6.7 billion (Q1) or from R855.6 billion in December 2023 to R848.9 billion in March 2024. (YoY)

It noted that the main reason for this decrease was the following industries: trade, manufacturing, construction, mining and business services.

“However, there were increases reported by the following industries: transport, electricity, and community services. Year-on-year basic salary/wages increased by R40.1 billion or 5,0% between March 2023 and March 2024,” Stats SA said.

IOL BUSINESS

 

 

