Bolt permanently blocks over 6,000 drivers in South Africa in wake of safety concerns

The Bolt ride-hailing app has been in the spotlight of late, following numerous accusations of assault and general misconduct among some of its drivers. However the Estonian-based company says it has taken decisive action to improve the safety of its riders.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bolt says it has permanently blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its platform in the past six months for a variety of non-compliance and safety-related matters. Earlier this year former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau was handed two life sentences for raping, assaulting and kidnapping female passengers in Johannesburg. The company said it cooperated with authorities through the process of investigation into the case.

Bolt hit the headlines again in early May when one of its drivers allegedly stabbed two passengers in Cape Town after an argument over the drop-off location. The driver was reportedly arrested and charged following the incident. The ride-hailing company says that in addition to performing background checks on its drivers, it has also intensified its efforts to enforce its platform guidelines, and any driver found to be violating its safety standards will face permanent suspension.

Bolt has also developed a number of safety features, such as an emergency response service within its app as well as a Trip Audio Recording feature, through which riders and drivers can initiate audio recordings, and a Trip Monitoring function, which can proactively engage with riders and drivers when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period. The ride-hailing company is also testing a rider verification feature, which requires new customers to take a selfie and upload an ID before being allowed to hail rides. "At Bolt, maintaining the highest standards of safety and trust is paramount. We understand the trust our customers place in us, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being during every ride. We believe that one incident is too many, and we want to ensure that our platform consists of top-rated drivers,” said Weyinmi Aghadiuno, acting head of regulation and policy.