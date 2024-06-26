Bruce Whitfield is leaving Primedia to start new venture

It is the end of an era as Bruce Whitfield is leaving radio, Primedia and his popular radio slot, The Money Show, which aired on Cape Talk and Talk Radio 702. In a statement published on his website, Whitfield said that he is looking forward to embarking on a “bold new professional adventure”.

“I have loved every moment on The Money Show and am honoured to have been part of listeners’ lives for over two decades. The time has come however to focus on some exciting new projects which require a more specific focus,” Whitfield said. He said that over his career he had interviewed around 50,000 interviewees, including “business luminaries, global leaders and a fair number of rogues and reprobates over this time”. Whitfield said that as the host of The Money Show for more than 20 years, it had become the longest-running national radio programme in the same time slot with the same host in South African broadcast history.

“I am deeply indebted to the loyal listeners of the show who have always ensured that I stick to my promise of translating often dry and complicated financial and business concepts into everyday language,” he emphasised. “The time has come for me to focus on challenging new projects which will allow me to do what I love with greater focus and depth. I will never be more than one click away!” New projects The radio host said that he has started working on the biography of an ambitious, rapidly globalising South African company with Professor Adrian Saville.