Business robberies on the rise in Joburg - here’s how to take precaution

The Johannesburg business district and surrounding areas have seen an increase in armed business robberies in the past few weeks.
Areas such as Bedfordview, Hillbrow and Joubert Park have seen a notable spike, with seven incidents reported in the past week alone, according to Fidelity ADT.
The security firm has issued a warning to all business owners to be on high alert, particularly those carrying cash as well as fast moving items such as electronics.
Fast food outlets and clothing stores have also become targets, given their easy accessibility, and in the majority of incidents suspects pretend to be customers before proceeding to rob the store.
Charnel Hattingh, head of communications at Fidelity ADT, recommends that at least two staff members carry hidden panic buttons at all times. Business owners should also ensure that their CCTV systems are working correctly.
“Generally, the suspects are after the till money and not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high alert situation,” Hattingh said.
“We recommend that business owners in these high-risk areas consult their security providers to do a full risk assessment to ensure the premises and staff are fully protected against this type of crime,” she added.
In addition, Fidelity ADT recommends taking the following precautions:
- Keep your cash register in plain view from the outside of your business, so it can be monitored by police during the day or at night. Leave it open and empty after closing.
- Ensure you have measures in place to restrict movement at entrances and exits to your business, for both staff and customers. This could also dramatically reduce shoplifting and employee theft.
- It’s important to be alert during opening and closing times. Always work in pairs to prevent being surprised or being overpowered by criminals. Train your staff to ask for identification before allowing entry to the premises.
- Ensure that all outside entrances and inside security doors have deadbolt locks. If you use padlocks, they should be made of steel and kept locked at all times. Remove serial numbers from your locks, to prevent unauthorised keys from being duplicated.
- Windows should have secure locks and burglar-resistant glass. Consider installing metal grates on all your windows except display windows.
- The inside and outside of your business should be well lit, especially around doors, windows, skylights, or other entry points. Consider installing covers over exterior lights and power sources to deter tampering.
- Your safe should be fireproof and securely anchored. Remember to change your security password when an employee who has had access to it leaves your business.
