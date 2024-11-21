Business robberies on the rise in Joburg - here’s how to take precaution

The Johannesburg business district and surrounding areas have seen an increase in armed business robberies in the past few weeks. Areas such as Bedfordview, Hillbrow and Joubert Park have seen a notable spike, with seven incidents reported in the past week alone, according to Fidelity ADT.

The security firm has issued a warning to all business owners to be on high alert, particularly those carrying cash as well as fast moving items such as electronics. Fast food outlets and clothing stores have also become targets, given their easy accessibility, and in the majority of incidents suspects pretend to be customers before proceeding to rob the store. Charnel Hattingh, head of communications at Fidelity ADT, recommends that at least two staff members carry hidden panic buttons at all times. Business owners should also ensure that their CCTV systems are working correctly.

“Generally, the suspects are after the till money and not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high alert situation,” Hattingh said. “We recommend that business owners in these high-risk areas consult their security providers to do a full risk assessment to ensure the premises and staff are fully protected against this type of crime,” she added. In addition, Fidelity ADT recommends taking the following precautions: