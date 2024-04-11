Correctional Services hires 1,000 permanent officials to boost employment

The Department of Correctional Services’ National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale has given the green light to appoint 1,003 trainees as permanent correctional officials for the 2024/25 financial year. According to the department, this is a move to by government to illustrate its mandate and priority in creating opportunities for South Africans.

Those that took part in the 12-month Correctional Services Learnership NQF Level 4 programme in 2022 and were subsequently hired as auxiliary support officials on a contractual basis will now be offered permanent positions starting from 1 April 2024. The department said that this learnership programme in addition included practical training at correctional centres. According to the ministry, 466 correctional officials were appointed in the Western Cape, 214 in KwaZulu-Natal, 107 in the Eastern Cape, 75 each in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West, 69 in both Free State and the Northern Cape, 64 in Gauteng and eight at head office.

How much do they get paid? According to the department the entry salary notch per official is R187, 884.00 per annum. “These appointments will go a long way to strengthen security in correctional centres and ensure more boots on the ground,” Thobakgale said. “This serves as a direct response to contributing to a just, peaceful and safer South Africa through effective and humane incarceration, and the rehabilitation and social reintegration of inmates,” he added.