Does your job bore you? Here’s how you can counter career stagnation in 2024

Few people are aware of burnout, which is a condition of excessive stress, weariness, and overload that may have a significant impact on one's career, personal life, and overall well-being. However, another sub-optimal state that is common in workplaces throughout the world and, luckily, much easier to solve is boreout.

Boreout is defined by low motivation, low challenge, and poor interest, which can be caused by having too little to accomplish, too much monotony, too little autonomy at work, or just being too comfortable with the everyday task at hand. While not as dangerous as burnout, boredom has a substantial negative influence on quality of life and job prospects, according to a leadership expert. “Boreout can lead to reduced productivity, performance, and satisfaction at work, and will most likely affect your happiness, wellbeing and fulfilment in life, leading to feelings of dissatisfaction, frustration, and despondency,” claimed Advaita Naidoo, the Africa MD of Jack Hammer.

Naidoo further stated that boreout occurs when you are not making the best use of your abilities, talents, and passions at work. “Thankfully, recognising that your lack of engagement at work could be a result of you not living up to your full potential and is not necessarily a result of other, more challenging problems, is the first step to embarking on a new path towards success.” Boredom is neither unavoidable nor irreversible, and there are several methods to pivot to a more enjoyable professional path. Managers and leaders may also play an active role in increasing team engagement, according to Naidoo.

She mentioned that many staff would have gone through a performance evaluation at this time of year. These evaluations, however, are often retrospective and focus on performance improvement rather than how an employee would wish to be involved in the new year. “Boreout might sound like a frivolous problem, but it is far from it, and employers should take note. It can lead to lost productivity costs, as bored employees tend to work slower, make more mistakes, or waste time on irrelevant activities.

“It can also lead to employee turnover, as disengaged employees tend to feel dissatisfied, unhappy, or unmotivated at work and may look for other jobs that offer more challenge, variety, or meaning. Additionally, boreout can affect the morale, culture, and reputation of the organisation. So as the year winds down, this is a perfect time for leaders to assist their teams in formulating a positive vision,” Naidoo said. Boredom is rarely spoken about, although it affects many people throughout their lives. Workload reduction is the cure for burnout. It is to actively seek ways to rekindle your mental flame and go towards something fresh when you are bored.