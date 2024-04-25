Four questions you need to ask yourself before your switch careers

The current job market is rapidly changing and people are faced with the dilemma of sticking with their current job or making a significant career change. Whether you are considering a new job opportunity, exploring a different industry, or pursuing further education, navigating your next move can be overwhelming.

Drawing on their experience of coaching candidates through the recruitment process and helping them explore their career options, Simonne Adcock and Claire Kedzierski, senior recruiters for Redirecruitment offer advice for people that are thinking of switching careers. How do I know if a career move is right for me? “Assessing the suitability of a career move requires introspection and evaluation of personal and professional goals,“ Adcock said. Adcock said that people should consider factors such as alignment with your values, skills, and long-term aspirations. It is important to reflect on whether the new opportunity allows for growth, learning, and fulfilment.

What should I consider in planning for my future career? Effective career planning involves a complete analysis of various factors, including industry trends, market demand, and individual strengths and weaknesses. Assess potential career paths based on different factors such as job satisfaction, salary prospects, work-life balance, and opportunities for advancement. You should also consider getting new skills or certifications to enhance your qualifications, as well as remain competitive in the current job market.

What are the most important things in my next career? Kedzierski said: “Many candidates come to me wanting to make a career move, usually outside of their current organisation.” According to Kedzierski, often the motivation of candidates to change careers is impulsive and driven by money or emotions. These motivations are very rarely good reasons for a career change, she said. “When someone comes to me with a clear idea of their career path and development goals, I get excited to partner with them to navigate their next adventure,” Kedzierski said.