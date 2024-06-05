Freedom of Movement to offer young people internship opportunities

To celebrate Youth Month and commemorate Youth Day on June 16, South African lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM) will be launching its "For The Youth" campaign, a movement by FOM Forward, the brand’s CSI programme. The initiative aims to inspire and empower 10 South African youth between the ages of 18 to 25 by giving them the opportunity to train as retail interns for one week in June in FOM stores.

The interns will shadow FOM store managers for a week and learn the fundamentals of the retail industry and customer service. They will also have workshops with FOM’s Head of People Support who will facilitate CV updates, job-readiness support, provide letters of recommendation, and an internship completion certificate to help the interns in kick-starting their retail journeys. To inspire the interns to make moves in the retail industry, all interns will be listed for job opportunities to join FOM’s workforce during holiday breaks and other peak trade periods.

“As a proudly home-grown brand, we feel a deep responsibility to invest in South African youth. We are thrilled to offer our 'For The Youth' initiative, which aligns with our commitment to empower and inspire the next generation,” Léan Boezaart, CEO, Freedom of Movement. Kaybee Ntloana, head of marketing, FOM said: “We believe in the creativity and energy of the youth and are committed to driving positive change by uplifting young people in our country. “It's an honour to provide young South Africans with the opportunity to dream, create and make moves within the retail industry, and we look forward to seeing their impact on our communities and beyond."

To be eligible for the internship, applicants must be between 18 and 25-years-old and be available for five days of their choosing, during the week of June 18–25. They will need to be currently unemployed or students, and legal residents of South Africa living in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, or the Free State (locations of FOM stores). Applications must be submitted via the designated FOM careers portal by midnight on Sunday, June 9.