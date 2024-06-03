Here’s a look at the five most in-demand jobs

Jobs in the finance sector, business management sector as well as the cleaning, maintenance and repair sector make up the top five most in-demand jobs for May 2024. This is according to the Pnet Job Market Trends Report for May 2024 which provides insights into recruitment and employment trends in the South African market.

The jobs report revealed that accounts payable jobs in the finance sector are the most in-demand for May 2024. Business development jobs in the business and management sector and financial/project accounting job in the sector in the finance sector are the second and third most in-demand jobs. The fourth and the fifth most in-demand jobs are vehicle and mobile equipment installation/repair jobs in the cleaning, maintenance and repair sector and team leader and supervisor in the business and management sector.

According to the Pnet job report, the top two trending sectors are showing year-on-year growth and remain the same as those in the previous month. Here is a look at the hiring activity for three trending jobs sector in South Africa. Architecture and engineering According to the report, there has been lower hiring activity for this sector this year however, year-on-year it has increased by 11%.

Building and construction The building and construction sector has also seen lower hiring activity in 2024. Year-on-year, however, demand for building ad construction professionals has increased by 9%. Manufacturing & Assembly The demand for manufacturing and assembly staff has also been lower in 2024, however hiring activity for this sector has increased by 8% when comparing April 2024 and April 2023.