Here’s a look at the top employers in South Africa

Four South African companies have been added to the top employers list by the Top Employers Institute. The four companies included on the list are: CEF Group, IQ Business, Mondi South Africa and Shoprite Checkers.

This is an addition to the more than 130 businesses named as top employers in South Africa by the institute in January this year. The Top Employers Institute Certification Programme involves an independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, as well as validation to ensure truthful answers. The survey covers six domains and 20 subtopics:

– Steer: business strategy; people strategy; and leadership. – Shape: organisation and change; digital HR; and work environment. – Attract: employer branding; talent acquisition; and onboarding.

– Develop: performance; career; and learning. – Engage: well-being; employee listening; rewards and recognition; and offboarding – Unite: purpose and values; ethics and integrity; diversity, equality and inclusion; and sustainability.

In 2023 and 2024, organisations and leaders had much to consider, with many things in changing. David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute said that in his 16 years with the Institute, there are two characteristics that he has observed consistently within the members of the Top Employers community. “First, certified Top Employers go above and beyond for their people. They are the embodiment of people focus,” Plink said.

“Secondly, not a single Top Employer got certified without always striving for more; to learn, to become better and to stay curious at all times; people-focused and a growth mindset.” Here is the full list of South Africa’s 142 top employers in no particular order: South Africa’s 142 top employers Company name Industry PepsiCo South Africa Food and Beverages, Manufacturing Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa Automotive, Manufacturing Alexforbes Financial Services Savino Del Bene South Africa Transport and Logistics Mediclinic South Africa Healthcare Forvia Faurecia Automotive BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Automotive, Chemicals, Manufacturing Impala Member of the Implats Group Mining MultiChoice Group IT, Media/Advertising, Telecommunications Monocle Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Professional Services Mr Price Group Limited Finance Services, Retail Bayer (Pty) Ltd Chemicals, Consumer Goods and Services, Pharmaceuticals Plennegy (Pty) Ltd Automotive, Consumer Goods and Services BMW Group South Africa Automotive, Financial Services, IT, Manufacturing Stryker South Africa Pty Ltd Healthcare Western Cape Government Public Sector MAN Automotive (South Africa) Proprietary Limited Automotive AfroCentric Group Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals McDonald’s South Africa Food and Beverages Thungela Resources Mining McCain Foods Consumer Goods and Services, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd Transport and Logistics Weir Minerals South Africa Engineering Absa Bank Limited Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Professional Services MTN South Africa Telecommunications BCX IT Daimler Truck Southern Africa Automotive, Financial Services, Manufacturing Anglo American Mining Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Cipla South Africa Pharmaceuticals Massmart Retail Bridgestone Automotive, Manufacturing Evolution Credit Limited Financial Services Zensar South Africa (Pty)Ltd IT Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Pharmaceuticals African Bank Ltd Banking, Financial Services Schauenberg Systems Mining, Manufacturing Diversey SA (Pty) Ltd Chemicals Diageo South Afruca (Pty) Ltd Consumer Goods and Services IG Markets South Africa Financial Services, IT EOH Holdings LImited Engineering, IT, Professional Services, Telecommunications Caterpillar Southern Africa (PTY) Ltd Construction, Energy, Engineering, Mining, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics Acciona Construction, Engineering, Financial Services, Real Estate Boston Scientific South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Healthcare Mainstream Renewable Power South Africa Energy Merchants SA Professional Services Airbus Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Engineering, Manufacturing, Telecommunications Makosi SA (Pty) Ltd Professional Services LegalWise South Africa (RF) (Pty) Ltd Financial Services, Insurance, Professional Services Nutun Digital Business Services Financial Services, Professional Services Kerry Ingredients SA Pty Ltd Food and Beverages, Manufacturing Workforce Staff Pty Ltd Professional Services, Recruitment Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Proprietary Limited Consumer Goods and Services, Pharmaceuticals Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd Construction, Consumer Goods and Services, Electronics, Engineering, Energy, Food and Beverages, Professional Services, Utilities BP Southern African Energy Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Automotive Mccormick South Africa Food and Beverages Vedanta Zinc Internanational Mining Telkom SA Soc Limited Engineering, IT, Real Estate, Retail, Telecommunications Agricultural Research Council Public Sector DHL Supply Chain (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Automotive, Consumer Goods and Services, Engineering, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Mining, Retail, Transport and Logistics Gautrain Management Agency Public Sector, Transport and Logistics Twizza (PTY) Ltd Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics Canon South Africa (PTY) Ltd Consumer Goods and Services, Electronics, IT Bureau Veritas South Africa Group Professional Services OUTsurance Financial Services, Insurance Transunion Africa Financial Services Kimberly-Clark South Africa Consumer Goods and Services Astrazeneca (Pty)Ltd Pharmaceuticals Medshield Medical Scheme Insurance AECI Limited Chemicals, Construction, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Mining, Real Estate Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Financial Services, Insurance National Lotteries Commission Financial Services. Public Sector Komatsu Mining Corp. Group Manufacturing, Mining PnS Group Consumer Goods and Services, Retail Dark Fibre Africa Proprietary Limited Telecommunications Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd IT Puma South Africa Retail RCL Foods Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics Herbalife Retail DHL International (Pty) Ltd t/a DHL Express Transport and Logistics Howden Africa (Pty) Ltd Construction, Mining, Utilities Sanofi Pharmaceuticals Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa Manufacturing Smollan Consumer Goods and Services, Retail Samsun Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd Telecommunications Vodacom Pty Ltd Telecommunications Redefine Properties Real Estate Heineken Beverages (PTY) Ltd Food and Beverages, Manufacturing Thermo Fisher Scientific Engineering, Healthcare ATNS Public Sector, Transport and Logistics RCS Cards Financial Services Mondelez International Consumer Goods and Services, Food and Beverages Toyota South Africa Automotive, Manufacturing Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Pharmaceuticals Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd Healthcare JTI South Africa Consumer Goods and Services Santam Ltd Insurance Dimension Data IT, Professional Services, Telecommunications Hilti South Africa (Pty) Ltd Construction, Engineering, Mining GZ Industries South Africa (Pty) Limited – Shoprite Group of Companies Retail Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd Consumer Goods and Services, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing African Rainbow Minerals Mining Sanlam Financial Services Government Employees Medical Scheme Healthcare Firstrand Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Genpact – IQ Business Professional Services Mondi SA Manufacturing, Engineering, Professional Services CEF Group Energy, Mining Public Sector Philip Morris Consumer Goods and Services Palabora Mining Company (Pty) Ltd (HBIS Group - PMC) Mining Legal Aid South Africa Public Sector Nashua (Pty)Ltd – Cell C Limited Telecommunications Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages Consumer Goods and Services, Food and Beverages Accenture (South Africa) (Pty)Ltd IT, Professional Services DHL Global Forwarding South Africa (PTY) Limited Transport and Logistics Discovery Banking, Financial Services, Insurance HCLTech IT Law for All Insurance, Professional Services Medtronic Africa PTY Ltd Healthcare Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd Automotive CHEP South Africa (Pty) Ltd Consumer Goods and Services. Transport and Logistics Coca-Cola Africa (Pty) Ltd Consumer Good and Services, Food and Beverages Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd IT, Telecommunications Volkswagen Group South Africa Automotive, Manufacturing Financial Service Conduct Authority – Engie South Africa – LexisNexis South Africa – Avbob Financial Services, Insurance Lactalis South Africa Engineering, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing EPPF Financial Services The South African Breweries – Howden Africa (Pty) Ltd Engineering, Manufacturing Tiger Brands Ltd Consumer Goods and Services, Food and Beverages Clicks Group Limited Consumer Goods and Service, Healthcare Shell South Africa Chemicals, Energy, Manufacturing Total Energies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd Chemicals, Energy Acino Healthcare Group Pharmaceuticals