Here’s how you can navigate rest and recovery this festive season

The year is quickly drawing to a conclusion, and 2024 is rushing in. In the midst of all of its trials and triumphs, the December break appears to be a ray of hope — an opportunity to refill and renew one’s energy reserves.

Talent strategist Anja van Beek says she frequently refers to great performers in the workplace as “corporate athletes" — persons who understand the need to balance stress (energy wasted) with recuperation (energy restored). Van Beek adds that they also require adequate rest time and space, but more importantly, they must rest well. “Think about this: How well we take care of our bodies affects how well we perform under pressure. To be truly effective in our professional endeavours, we must first make sure that we have the energy necessary to leave a lasting impression,” she says.

Van Beek went on to say that taking appropriate time off will provide you with a greater insight into how you use your time every day. She offered these tips to navigate rest: Reflect

Consider what aspects of 2023 piqued your interest the most. Be explicit about what was remarkable at the time. What did you think, and who else was there? Consider why that particular moment stands out and how it piques your interest. To amplify the positive impact of that moment, share it with someone else throughout the holiday season, because including others in these savouring moments strengthens resilience.

Increase physical activity Consider the festive season a time to recharge your batteries. Being a “corporate athlete” is a mindset that recognises the value of alternating between exercise and relaxation rather than assuming a continual push for peak performance.

Remember that human bodies are not machines and require repair, restoration, and care. “We must safeguard our own energy supplies, just as a race car driver would not risk running out of gas. Resting well and on purpose is not a luxury; it is required to sustain peak.” Embrace the power of movement to strengthen your resilience over the holiday season. Resilience is often referred to as an emotional muscle, and training will help you deal with ordinary stress better.