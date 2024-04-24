How do we solve the jobs problem? KZN parties weigh in at Elections Discussion

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have shared some of their solutions regarding the country’s high unemployment problem. Speaking the at the IOL Election panel discussion at the Radisson Blu in uMhlanga on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance’s Premier candidate Chris Pappas, said the solution to the issue of unemployment was stability. Stability in infrastructure, energy, water, rails and other facilities.

According to Pappas, government has said that they will fix infrastructure but they have failed to do so. The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli said that there needs to stability to the economy. He said infrastructure needs to be fixed to make KZN an attractive destination for businesses to invest in which in turn will create job opportunities. He also said that Ithala Bank needs to be revived to support SMMEs.

Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, KZN premier candidate for Rise Mzansi, said that the solution to solving the issue of unemployment is ensuring that young people finish school. Hlongwane-Mhlongo also called the reform of the education system where young people finish school with a matric certificate as well as a technical skill. The Rise Mzansi representative also called for proper infrastructure so businesses can operate properly.

According to Mafika Mndebele, a representative from the governing ANC, the ANC will be investing infrastructure, SMMEs and to create conducive environment for investors which will create jobs. The will also be investing in structures to create jobs for South Africans. The Economic Freedom Fighters’ representative, Magasela Mzobe, said the issue of unemployed doctors and teachers need to be fixed.