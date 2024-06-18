International tech company goes local, starts production in SA

Taiwanese computer and electronics manufacturer Acer will be starting the production of monitors in South Africa. This is according to a statement from the company.

The company said that their new monitor production programme will have a huge contribution to job creation in the country's technology sector. Producing monitors in the country can make technology accessible while maintaining affordability, quality, and performance, according to Acer. Glenn du Toit, Country Manager, Acer Africa said: “Our competition is not just other monitor manufacturers; it’s the war in support of technology literacy.

“As laptop computers become more and more compact, even at the entry price points, monitors play a crucial role in enabling individuals to have a larger, often better quality and even more healthy experience in their home or office. A product line of consumer monitors will launch in August 2024, while production of the commercial range will come after with production scheduled for September 2024. There will also be gaming monitors available that will feature in the final phase of the company’s local assembly plans.

According to Acer, there has been overwhelming support from national retailers and channel partners, while the enthusiasm from retailers to allocate floor space for monitors has exceeded all expectations. “Supporting the South African local economy seems to resonate well with our partners, it really bodes well for the future,” Du Toit. All Acer monitors that are produced in South Africa will have a three year warranty for peace of mind for both consumers and businesses.