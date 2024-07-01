Investec sets minimum pay at R21,000 a month

In their annual report the company said: “We increased our minimum salary for employee in SA to R250,000 per annum, with effect from June 1, 2024.”

Private banking and wealth management group Investec has set minimum pay for its South African employees at R21,000 a month.

However, the rise in minimum pay for the company’s lowest earners does close the gap between the top 5% best paid SA employees and the bottom 5%.

Fani Titi, group CEO, Investec was paid £5.2 million (R188.87 million) for the 2023/2024 year, down from the £7.5 million (R171.47 million) he received in the previous year, while Nishlan Samujh, CFO of the group was paid £3 million (R68.58 million), lower then the £4.5 million (R102.88 million) he was paid the year prior.

This drop in pay was due to 44.6% decrease in long-term incentives for both Samujh and Titi in the year.