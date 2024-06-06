Italy now offers Digital Nomad visa for South Africans, here’s how much you have to earn to qualify

The work-from-home trend spurred by the pandemic has created a whole new ‘tribe’ of workers keen to take advantage of the situation and travel the world. Numerous countries have cottoned on to this trend by offering so-called ‘digital nomad’ visas, and 50 of these long-stay permits are currently available to South Africans, with Italy having recently joined the list.

But what does it take for South Africans to enjoy the ‘dolce vita’ lifestyle? According to Antoinette Turner, GM of Flight Centre South Africa, the one-year Italian visa is open to both self-employed freelancers and corporate professionals. “The regulation refers to self-employed professionals as ‘digital nomads’ and company employees as ‘remote workers’, but they both have nearly identical application requirements,” Turner points out.

However, applicants must meet the Italian government’s definition of “highly skilled”, which means they should be university graduates or workers with at least five years worth of professional experience. But there’s also a monetary requirement that stipulates visa applicants must earn a minimum annual income of at least 28,000 euro (around R575,000 at the time of writing). In addition applicants must show evidence of employment with a company based outside of Italy, or evidence of self-employment, as well as proof that they have successfully completed at least six months worth of remote work.

They must also provide proof of valid health insurance as well as documented proof of accommodation for the duration of their stay. Finally, evidence of having no criminal record in the past five years and of compliance with Italy’s tax laws must also be demonstrated. Those interested in the new visa can apply for an in-person appointment at an Italian Consulate Office.