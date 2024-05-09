Ithuba scores lottery operator tender in Tanzania

In a statement, Ithuba said it was a black woman-owned business and was proud of the partnership with the Tanzanian government.

The company said that this was a major milestone in its advancement strategy to expand its footprint in Africa. It further demonstrated the company’s robust growth across the continent.

“Today marks a historical milestone for us. Ithuba's solutions, from our games to our technology, have been specifically developed for the African market. We are both proud and honoured to have been chosen as the National Lottery Operator in Tanzania. This expansion is a testament to our deep commitment to the continent and our capability to offer large jackpots and innovative games that resonate deeply with our players,” Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba said.

The company said that it is Africa’s leading lottery operator and prides itself on its approach to national lottery games.