Ithuba scores lottery operator tender in Tanzania

Ithuba will be the new national lottery operator in Tanzania.
In a statement, Ithuba said it was a black woman-owned business and was proud of the partnership with the Tanzanian government.
The company said that this was a major milestone in its advancement strategy to expand its footprint in Africa. It further demonstrated the company’s robust growth across the continent.
“Today marks a historical milestone for us. Ithuba's solutions, from our games to our technology, have been specifically developed for the African market. We are both proud and honoured to have been chosen as the National Lottery Operator in Tanzania. This expansion is a testament to our deep commitment to the continent and our capability to offer large jackpots and innovative games that resonate deeply with our players,” Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba said.
The company said that it is Africa’s leading lottery operator and prides itself on its approach to national lottery games.
Ithuba made it clear that they see the Tanzanian partnership as a clear indication of the company’s expertise in the lottery industry.
“We are excited to bring our signature approach to Tanzania, where we anticipate not only transforming the lottery experience, but also significantly contributing to community development and economic growth,” Mabuza added.
Ithuba is privately owned and was founded by the Zamani Equity Fund.
The company has a multi-billion rand licence agreement with SA to be the national lottery operator till May 2025.
The company beat out 18 other businesses vying for the lucrative contract.
