Joburg capitalises on Africa’s soaring air traffic industry

Air cargo traffic is set for robust growth on the African continent and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) aims to capitalise on this through infrastructure investments, particularly at its OR Tambo transport hub in Johannesburg. According to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in April 2024, demand for air cargo among African airlines has increased by 10.6% year-on-year. OR Tambo saw a 14% year-on-year increase in air cargo in 2023, ACSA data shows.

To help harness this growth, ACSA has invested in the construction of a new cargo terminal, known as Mid-field Cargo, at OR Tambo International Airport. This new development will play a critical role in handling the soaring demand for cargo capacity at the airport. Investments like these can’t come too soon, however, as Johannesburg has been overtaken by Nairobi as Africa’s busiest air cargo hub, Engineering News reports. OR Tambo is still the busiest airport in Africa overall, handling an average of 250 flights per day from its two terminals.

“Aviation, and specifically air cargo, has the potential to be a significant driver of socio-economic growth and development across the African continent, as air freight creates huge economic value for an airport’s region or country, enabling local trade and attracting new high-value industries,” said Terence Delomoney, ACSA Group Executive of Operations Management. World’s biggest trade area The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), geographically the world’s biggest trade zone with 55 inclusive countries, is expected to boost intra-Africa trade considerably. It could also bolster Africa’s exports to the rest of the world by as much as 32% by 2035, the World Bank estimates. “There is little doubt that the AfCFTA has vastly improved African trade and growth prospects. This comes at a time when there is a growing realisation amongst African nations that gross domestic product growth on the continent will need to be fuelled by increased trade between countries on the continent,” Delomoney added.

“But to boost Africa’s air cargo efficiency, airport management companies on the continent will need to start investing in the necessary infrastructure, ultimately improving airport facilities, expanding cargo terminals, and upgrading air traffic control systems.” There is of course plenty of room for growth, given that Africa houses 18% of the world’s population at present, but the continent only accounts for 2.1% of its air transport activity. “While air cargo across the continent, including South Africa, has not yet taken off to the extent that it should have, a concerted effort by all stakeholders to improve the air freight sector will ensure that exporters and importers have viable options to deliver high-value goods quickly and efficiently,” Delomoney said.