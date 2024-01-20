Matric 2023: Did you know that you only need Grade 12 to become a traffic officer in SA?

Some careers have staggering barriers to entry - that is, factors that can prevent newcomers from entering an industry or sector - while others are relatively less rigid.
One such job is that of a traffic officer.
Traffic officers enforce traffic laws and signs. They guarantee that all road users, including pedestrians, use roadways in a safe and orderly manner.
One of the key objectives of traffic officers is to ensure the safe and free flow of traffic in order to prevent road accidents and deaths.
If you are interested in becoming a traffic officer, here are the requirements:
You must be a South African citizen.
You must have obtained Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification.
Your criminal record must be clean.
You must have a Code B driving licence including knowledge of manual transmission.
A medical certificate that shows that you are able to execute difficult exercises.
You must not be older than 35 years.
But it does not stop there. If you meet these standards and are hired, you will be assigned to one of the traffic colleges designated by the minister of transportation.
The department of higher education and training’s (DHET) career guide portal, Khetha, listed these colleges as suitable for traffic officer training.
Limpopo Traffic Training College
Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training College
KZN Traffic Training College
Lengau Traffic Training College
Mangaung Traffic Training College
Gene Louw Traffic Training College
Durban Metro Police Department Academy
Johannesburg Metro Police Department Academy
Tshwane Metro Police Department Academy
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Academy
Port Elizabeth Traffic Training College
Matjhabeng Traffic Training College
Cape Town Metro Police Department Academy
Mpumalanga Traffic Training College
‘’Provincial inspectors and traffic officers spend most of their working hours outdoors on the roads. A small portion of their time is spent in courtrooms and offices doing administrative duties. They do their patrol duties mainly in motorcars and some on motorcycles and on foot,’’ said the DHET’s Khetha.
