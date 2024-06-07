Metropolitan Collective Shapers has launched programme for young agricultural entrepreneurs

By Cebolethu Shinga Metropolitan Collective Shapers, a leading youth empowerment initiative, has announced the launch of its impactful programme in KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative established in 2021 and aims to equip young entrepreneurs with relevant skills and resources to help participants scale their businesses, create employment within their communities, and build a network and facilitate market access for their businesses. Addressing the media on Thursday, CEO of Metropolitan Collective Shapers, Peter Tshiguvho shared that they stand to empower young entrepreneurs. He said they want to equip young entrepreneurs and enable them to create jobs. “The Collective Shapers, in essence, would like to empower the youth, most so, the entrepreneurs,” said Tshiguvho.

He said in KZN, their aim is to look for 50 agricultural entrepreneurs and assist them by giving them the tools on how to operate in that space and also provide them with mentorship and coaching. “The main aim here is, we want to equip you, giving the tools for you to start running your own agricultural initiative” explains Tshiguvho. As a Metropolitan, Tshiguvho said they appoint outsiders to conduct research and find out which province has the opportunity to make an impact.

“Looking at KZN, there is a bigger opportunity. Even the number of people could be much bigger if we had people who we can team up with,” he said. Dikeledi Shai, one of the entrepreneurs who was funded by the Metropolitan Collective Shapers gave advice to other young people who might want to start a business and have no idea where to start. She stated that everywhere there is a market, people just need to find a way to close the gap. “Look for a gap in your community and aim to close that gap.” said Shai.

CEO Tshiguvho shared the same sentiments, stating that young people need to find their passion and start something that they can carry through with. “Get things done! That is how you start seeing yourself moving forward,” said Tshiguvho. Following successful launches in Polokwane and Tshwane, the KZN instalment is tailored to meet the unique needs of the region’s vibrant agricultural sector.