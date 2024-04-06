Almost seven out of 10 people who sat for the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants Initial Test of Competence have passed the board exam, with 1,726 candidates now a step closer to calling themselves CA(SA). From the 1,726 who passed, over 1,073 of the candidates were African, Coloured, Indian or Other, while 653 were White.

According to SAICA, the ITC is the first of two qualifying examinations which assesses the technical competency through analysis and evaluation specific scenarios. The second exam is the Assessment of Professional Competence (ATC). SAICA has congratulated the 1,726 candidates who passed the first sitting of the 2024 ITC, resulting in a pass rate of 67% from the 18 academic institutions. The University of Pretoria produced a 100% pass rate with its 204 candidates, while Milpark, Wits and the Johannesburg universities produced 249, 209 and 187 candidates respectively.

The North West University and the University of Stellenbosch produced 97% and 96% pass rates respectively. Performance of the 18 institutions who fielded candidates for the ITC Institution Pass Rate Total Wrote Total Passed Rank University of Pretoria 100% 204 204 1 North West University 97% 92 89 2 University of Stellenbosch 96% 174 167 3 University of Cape Town 94% 178 168 4 University of the Witwatersrand 92% 226 209 5 University of the Free State 85% 60 51 6 Nelson Mandela University 83% 53 44 7 University of Limpopo 81% 36 29 8 University of Johannesburg 79% 237 187 9 Rhodes University 68% 22 15 10 University of the Western Cape 67% 24 16 11 Institute of Accounting Science 58% 144 83 12 The Independent Institute of Education IIE (VC and Msa) 56% 34 19 13 University of KwaZulu-Natal 47% 113 53 14 Milpark Education 45% 557 249 15 Regent Business School 42% 38 16 16 University of South Africa 34% 343 115 17 University of Fort Hare 33% 36 12 18 Total 67% 2571 1726 “While we are encouraged by the results for first time candidates, we are also concerned with results of the repeat candidates. We remain committed to continuous improvement and provision of support for the repeat candidates,” said SAICA chief executive Patricia Stock. Racial breakdown SAICA also noted the demographics of the pass rate for the 2024 year.

The demographics of the January 2024 ITC results were as follows: Racial breakdown of the 2024 ITC candidates Total Fail Pass Overall Pass Rate First Time Candidates Pass Rate Repeat Candidates Pass Rate African 1259 518 741 59% 74% 17% Coloured 159 53 106 67% 73% 13% Indian 326 137 189 58% 75% 12% Other 46 12 37 76% 77% 0% White 778 125 653 84% 89% 31% Grand Total 2571 845 1726 67% 79% 17% SAICA said the overall pass rate for first-time candidates is 79%, and 19% for repeat candidates. “SAICA continues to analyse differences in pass rates between demographic groups and academic service providers. A review to understand the root causes of the gaps in pass rates of different race groups is underway,” it said.

The institution said that once the review is concluded, the relevant learning and development governance structures will consider the steps that should be taken to address the challenges with the pass rates. 100% for Tuks The University of Pretoria was the only institution to produce 100% for its 204 candidates. The institution said it was extremely pleased about achieving a 100% pass rate. The University of Pretoria has topped the 2024 SAICA ITC board exams, with four of the Top 5 coming from the university. Picture: Facebook The university said that it was proud of the performance of its candidates and said there is a euphoria at UP having achieved an incredible feat.

This is the second year in a row that a UP candidate has come out tops nationally, the university added. Professor Madeleine Stiglingh, Head of Department of Accounting at the university said: “To pass this examination with honours is an exemplary achievement and we wish to congratulate each one of these candidates”. Touching on the results from a transformational perspective, Tuks said they were proud to register 43% growth in pass rates from African, Coloured and Indian candidates.

They said they were committed to improving the numbers further in future and said they were proud of the results of this cohort as they had started their university journey during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic, which included two years of online learning. “These outstanding results achieved by this cohort is a testament to their resilience and agility during very challenging times in the higher education sector,” said Prof. Stiglingh. The UP also had four out of the Top 5 performers.

1. Gareth Griffiths (UP) 2. Deone Mulder (UNW) 3. Udo Bohmer (UP)

4. Matthew Pollock (UP) 5. Thalene Hanekom (UP) How to become CA(SA) – Pass matric with good maths mark

– Pick a degree recognised by SAICA – Complete your degree – Complete your CTA (Certificate in the Theory of Accounting)

– Apply for a three or five year training contract/learnership – Pass the SAICA board exams - the ITC and ATC – Register as a SAICA member, which allows the use of the CA(SA) designation.