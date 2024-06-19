Proudly SA announces the top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards

Proudly SA has collaborated with the Top Manufacturing Category in the upcoming awards ceremony, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs), scheduled for June 22 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Top 16 YOBAs have been recognised as the pinnacle of excellence within South Africa’s youth entrepreneurial landscape for the past three years. Established in 2022, the Top 16 YOBAs aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.

According to a statement released to the media, Proudly SA’s collaboration with the Top Manufacturing Category will not merely promote local manufacturing, but will also showcase its belief in the transformative power of youth-led innovation within the sector.

“Our alliance with Proudly SA is one that solidifies our mission of celebrating youth excellence in brand building. Together with Proudly SA, we can inspire more young entrepreneurs to enter the manufacturing sector and produce their brands locally and make a tangible impact on South Africa's economy through job creation,” founder and CEO of the YOBAs, Pat Mahlangu says.