Proudly SA announces the top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards

By Cebolethu Shinga
Proudly SA has collaborated with the Top Manufacturing Category in the upcoming awards ceremony, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs), scheduled for June 22 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The Top 16 YOBAs have been recognised as the pinnacle of excellence within South Africa’s youth entrepreneurial landscape for the past three years. Established in 2022, the Top 16 YOBAs aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.
According to a statement released to the media, Proudly SA’s collaboration with the Top Manufacturing Category will not merely promote local manufacturing, but will also showcase its belief in the transformative power of youth-led innovation within the sector.
“Our alliance with Proudly SA is one that solidifies our mission of celebrating youth excellence in brand building. Together with Proudly SA, we can inspire more young entrepreneurs to enter the manufacturing sector and produce their brands locally and make a tangible impact on South Africa's economy through job creation,” founder and CEO of the YOBAs, Pat Mahlangu says.
Echoing this sentiment, Proudly SA chief marketing officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi says his organisation, which is dedicated to championing the potential of South Africa’s youth, supports the Top 16 YOBAs, recognising their immense promise as catalysts for economic growth and job creation in the country.
“These young entrepreneurs are the vanguard of innovation, and by celebrating their achievements, we are not just recognising their potential — we are actively investing in the future of our nation thus leading to entrepreneurship and job opportunities. We provide robust support to empower these trailblazers to thrive in a competitive market, thereby driving sustained economic progress and generating much-needed employment opportunities,” Ngidi said.
Proudly SA has earned a sterling reputation for its persistent support of local businesses and products, championing the diversity of South African entrepreneurship and creativity.
“By supporting initiatives like the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, we reaffirm our commitment to showcasing the exceptional quality and ingenuity that South Africa has to offer, while driving sustainable growth and empowerment for future generations,” Ngidi said.
