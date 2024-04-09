Ready to hire! SAA looking for new CEO and four other executive leaders after Takatso deal collapses

South African Airways (SAA) has opened applications to fill five key executive leadership positions, including the role of chief executive, as the airline tries to maintain some stability after the collapse of the Takatso deal fell through. The company has high profile executive leadership positions for a chief executive officer (CEO), chief commercial officer (CCO), chief human capital officer (CHCO), A technical CEO and a CEO Airchefs.

The interim board appointed an interim executive team to assist in the in the transition during the Takatso negotiations but since the deal collapsed, the state owned company has set about to find a more permanent leadership team. "The interim executive management team has admirably rebuilt the airline as it emerged out of business rescue with the understanding that their posts would remain interim positions until a new controlling shareholder appoints its management team,“ interim board chairperson Derek Hanekom said. He said advertising these vacancies was a positive move by the company and will show that SAA is providing organisational stability, showcasing growth and its expansion plans.

“All of them, including the interim CEO, Prof John Lamola, support the development as a necessary and natural step in strengthening SAA's position in both local and international aviation markets," he added. IOL has outlined some of the key responsibilities, minimum required qualifications and experience for the five executive leadership jobs. The full job specifications have been advertised in the media. Job requirements for CEO Key responsibilities, qualifications and experience for the SAA CEO

Set the airline’s overall strategy vision and culture

Ensure that SAA translates its customer value proposition into practical product and service attributes

External stakeholder management

Develop and lead high performing executive leadership team and deliver a robust leadership

Optimal governance frameworks and systems ensuring compliance to all relevant legislation Relevant post-graduate qualification in business or equivalent with extensive knowledge and executive-level experience in the Aviation industry with at least 10-15 years is essential Job requirements for CCO Key responsibilities, qualifications and experience Develop and implement the commercial strategy which will support the business strategic objectives

Oversee strategy development and implementation within the Commercial function, providing guidance around strategy development

Oversee the teams responsible for sales and marketing, product design, geographic profitability, and Cargo sales and day-of operations.

Collaborate with the customer experience team to align on the overall customer agenda Degree in Commerce, Business Administration and/or equivalent & MBA or similar

10-12 years experience in an airline Commercial related role, with at least 5 years at management level

Industry experience advantageous Job requirements for CHCO Key responsibilities, qualifications and experience Assist in developing the Group Business Strategy

Act as a strategic member of the Exco teams to align the development and implementation of HR programmes and processes

Provide consultative advice to management regarding the execution of business strategy and participate in corporate-wide human resources initiatives

Benchmark best practices in talent management and organisational effectiveness to develop a clearly defined HR strategy Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Human Resources Management (e.g.: B.Com, B.BusSci, BA Human Resources)

Minimum of 10 years of human resources generalist/ HR business partner leadership experience Q Job Requirements for SAA Technical CEO Key responsibilities, qualification and experience

Set the organisation’s overall strategy, vision and direction, in line with Group strategy

Represent SAAT and its interest in discussions surrounding the broader Group strategy

Prepare operating and capital budgets and prudently manage/allocate resources within budget

Establish goals and a monitoring system for operational performance

Measure performance of direct reports and their respective departments against the approved budget

Maintain a deep understanding of the airline’s revenue and cost performance Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Business Management or related field

Minimum 10 years of experience in a technical operations leadership position

Understanding of SACAA licensing requirements

Experience in commercial service contract negotiations and administration preferred Job Requirements for AirChefs CEO Key responsibilities, qualifications and experience Budget preparation and management

Actively monitors the process improvement expenditure and service delivery against plans and budgets

Seeks high-value net profit opportunities

Embarks on cost containment initiatives to maximise the benefits of realisation business initiatives

Management of Stakeholder Networks and partnerships Honours Degree in business/logistics/transport economics or related Master’s degree

At least 6- 10 years’ experience in a similar role or similar business environment

Proven track record on airing new business and entering into new business opportunities

Proven track record of effective negotiating skills

Understanding of the economics of business as well as the influence of global and local markets Takatso collapse In March, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced the sale of SAA to Takatso consortium has been called off. He said this was due to new valuations that have emerged and put SAA at R1 billion and its properties at R5.5bn.

Gordhan said the deal was off the table because they decided to cut their losses with Takatso after new valuations from reputable professional firms. At the time, the department noted that SAA can sustain itself for the next year to 18 months. At no stage will SAA get bailouts, said Gordhan. He added SAA must be able to sustain itself.