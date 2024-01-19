Shhh! Here is the secret to becoming more productive this year

While you plan and make goals for the new year, one easy thing you can do to increase your chances of having a successful 2024 is to prioritise better sleep. Sleep has a wide-ranging impact on our lives, from cognitive function and productivity to emotional well-being, physical health, decision-making, learning, memory, physical performance and stress management.

Whether you want to improve your health, lose weight, simplify your lifestyle and house, or simply learn to relax, it all begins with one thing: sleep. This is according to the sales and marketing executive at Restonic, Dale Harley. “We’re encouraging people to embrace the power of sleep in their lives in 2024 to enjoy all the benefits that a good night’s rest offers. Most of us can improve our sleep hygiene without a huge amount of effort, and doing so will pay dividends in our daily lives, so if you make one new year’s resolution, let it be to work towards better sleep,” said Harley.

The importance of sleep According to Dr Alison Bentley, a Restonic sleep specialist, sleep boosts our immune system and lowers our risk of ailments like as heart disease, diabetes, depression and dementia. Adequate sleep is also required for peak cognitive performance, which includes memory, attention and problem-solving abilities.

It has a significant impact on emotion management and resilience. As most individuals are aware from personal experience, a lack of sleep may lead to increased stress, irritability, and a reduced capacity to cope with obstacles. In the long term, a lack of sleep can have a negative impact on your personal and professional relationships. Sleep deprivation can affect judgement and decision-making abilities, potentially resulting in unwise decisions. Your body also need adequate sleep to develop or gain new talents.

This is because the brain consolidates memories and analyses information collected throughout the day when sleeping. Sleep has also been related to increased creativity, problem-solving skills, and stress control. Chronic sleep deprivation can raise stress hormones, making it difficult to cope with the constraints of personal and professional duties. Dr Bentley advocates bringing natural light into your bedroom as soon as you wake up.

Here are some simple steps you can take to improve your sleep include: Make sure you go to bed when you are sleepy If not, establish a solid pre-bedtime routine and do not turn off the lights until you are drowsy. Going to bed too early does not enhance sleep, because not everyone falls asleep at the same time.

Developing a calming pre-bedtime routine Whether it’s reading a book, drawing a bath, drinking tea or just taking several deep breaths. Embracing power naps

A 20-30-minute power nap is beneficial, but not everyone is capable of taking one. However, taking longer naps might disrupt your night-time sleep. Get your bedroom sleep-ready A cold, dark, and quiet atmosphere encourages sound sleep. Investing in high-quality mattresses and pillows that support your body can allow you to sleep better and wake up feeling more rested.

Minimise blue light from screens before sleep Avoid screen time for at least an hour before going to bed, and employ the blue-light filtering capabilities that many devices now include. Develop other healthy habits