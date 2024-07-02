Stephen Grootes returning to 702 to replace Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show

Seasoned radio personality and presenter Stephen Grootes has announced that he is leaving SAfm after six years to rejoin talk radio 702 and 567 Cape Talk. Grootes is set to become the new host of The Money Show after Bruce Whitfield left the show last week. Grootes is an established news and current affairs broadcaster. He was the host of SAfm’s Sunrise breakfast show, which aired weekdays between 6am to 9am.

The show includes all things national and international news and debates, as well as regular features such as news bulletin, travellers weather, sport, traffic, financial and economic updates. SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said Grootes would leave at the end of July 2024 to pursue a new career opportunity. In the statement, Grootes said: “It has been the honour of my professional life to speak to the entire nation every morning over the last six years, and I have learnt an incredible amount from presenting SAfm Sunrise team, our listeners and particularly our callers”.

Seapolelo also said that the SABC management thanked him for his loyal service and impeccable work ethic and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

"I'm honoured to have had the chance to present #SAfmSunrise for over six years and I'm sad to be leaving SAfmradio. It's been the most incredible privilege to speak to the nation every morning and to be a part of the national debate", wrote Grootes on X.

Grootes last show will commence at the end of July. X users wished him all the best ahead of his new career, one user commented, “All the best to you Stephen as you make your return to 702”. All the best to you Stephen as you make your return to 702.