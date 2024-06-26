Tetra Pak wins Petco award for recycling initiative

Food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak has been honoured with the Petco Award for their environmental education and awareness efforts through their recycling initiative. Tetra Pak won the award for their initiative “Choose to Recycle School Competition” which took place in 2023.

The initiative engaged 20,429 learners from 22 schools across the Eastern Cape which lead to the collection of 273,482 cartons of waste. Each of the winning schools received R25,000 to enhance school equipment, along with 40 desks made from recycled Tetra PakTM aseptic packages. Second prize winners received R10,000 while third prize winners were awarded R5,000. The top collecting school in each area could nominate an underprivileged school to receive 40 desks made from recycled carton packages.

Masale Manoko, Sustainability Manager, Tetra Pak said: "We are delighted to have been recognised with the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative award.“ “Through our Choose to Recycle school competition, we aimed to raise awareness about recycling, cultivate a sense of collective responsibility for environmental preservation, and spark enthusiasm for sustainable practices.” The Petco Awards are an environmental initiative that celebrate remarkable achievements in reuse, recycling, and waste reduction within the packaging industry.

"Effective and sustainable recycling systems can only be achieved through collaborative efforts, and as we strengthen our sustainability efforts, we call on our schools, colleges, communities, businesses, and governments to be part of the recycling ecosystem starting in their homes,” Manoko said. According to Tetra Pak, the company’s investment in the local recycling ecosystem highlights their commitment to sustainability. Tetra Pak has invested R34 million in collection and recycling initiatives, including R18 million in 2023 alone, surpassing 8,500 tonnes of waste collected and recycled.