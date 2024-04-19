A new South African-owned e-hailing service is set to be launched in Johannesburg in May. Shesha is hoping to disrupt the e-hailing industry that is currently dominated by the globally dominant players of Uber and Bolt.

The company said that it hopes to get a share of the market by prioritising safety as one of its main features and will provide unique benefits for riders and drivers by trying to understand the needs of local commuters. Bolt and Uber In October, Uber said that it has 20,000 drivers and delivery people working under the Uber and Uber Eats platforms. Uber has over 2.1 million active platform users in South Africa (across all platforms).

Bolt, which has been operating in South Africa for the last seven years, said over a million people use the platform. Partnership Shesha will have an initial soft launch in Gauteng in May and will then be rolled out to other provinces later in the year. The company is trying to use technology in its performance and will use biometrics like fingerprint ID for drivers and riders in order to make the ride safer.

Cashless Rides and Free Emergency Rides also form part of the unique service offering, the company said. Shesha thinks that its makeup will set it apart from other e-hailing companies. They have decided to include various different stakeholders within the organisation including the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO Gauteng) and Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA).

The company also has the backing of the Gauteng Department of Transport. These organisations will provide local knowledge and experience of the transport and taxi industry in Johannesburg in order to make the driving experience better and safer. “These stakeholders already play a vital role in getting South Africans to work and school, and the foray into e-hailing with Shesha is their commitment to safety, empowerment and understanding the needs of Gauteng’s e-hailing community,” the company said.