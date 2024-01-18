Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements and the drive for a greener future are altering jobs in a variety of industries, with many professions diminishing while others rise. There exists a fear among certain fields that human jobs will be replaced by the rapidly growing AI systems. But are these fears warranted or is there a truth them?

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 addresses this issue, using predictions based on survey respondents and ILO labour-market statistics to show which jobs are likely to grow the most over the next five years. This is not only in terms of the actual number of people employed, but also in terms of the relative increase in jobs available in specific fields between 2023 and 2027. According to Statista’s Anna Fleck, for people seeking job stability in the near future, studying to become an AI and machine learning specialist might be a solid alternative.

Here is a job forecast of the jobs that are predicted to grow the most worldwide between 2023 and 2027 according to the WEF’s Future of Jobs 2023: Fastest-growing jobs: – AI and machine learning specialists.

– Sustainability specialists. – Business intelligence analysts. – Information security analysts.

– FinTech engineers. – Data analysts and scientists. – Robotics engineers.

– Agricultural equipment operators. Jobs with the highest employment gains:

– Agricultural and equipment operators. – Heavy truck and bus drivers. – Vocational education teachers.

– Mechanics and machinery repairers. – Business development professionals. – Building frame and related trade workers.

