These are the top five most in-demand jobs in South Africa

Finance, administration, office and support, medical and health, and sales are the four sectors with the top five most in-demand jobs in South Africa. This is according to the Pnet Job Market Trends Report, which offers insights into recruitment and employment trends in the South African job market.

The report shows that the most in-demand jobs in South Africa are: 1. Payroll and wages (Finance) 2. Personal assistant (Admin, office and support)

3. Client/customer support (Admin, office and support) 4. Nursing/professional care giving (Medical and health) 5. Representative/sales consulting (Sales)

Building and construction; architecture and engineering; and manufacturing and assembly were the top trending job sectors that showed year-on-year growth. Year-on-year, the building and construction sector exhibited a 14% increase in hiring activity. Although hiring activity was subdued in the first two months of 2024, it still surpasses levels observed a year ago. The architecture and engineering sector saw a 14% increase in hiring activity, year-on-year.

Despite a slight decrease in hiring activity over the last three months, the overall trend remains positive with stable employment opportunities, according to the report. For the manufacturing and assembly sector there was 13% increase in hiring activity, year-on-year. The report showed that there was elevated recruitment activity in November 2023. Apart from November 2023, there has been consistent hiring activity in the manufacturing and assembly sector with a rise in recruitment in comparison to a year ago