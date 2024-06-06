This is how much new ministers, MECs, premiers and MPs will be paid with your tax

The Presidency has gazetted the salary increases for South Africa’s ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and other legislators in the country. According to the proclamation notice the salary increases will take effect retroactively from April 2024. These public servants will be getting a 2.5% increase.

The increases were gazetted on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is at 6pm expected to announce which way the ANC will go in terms of working with coalition partners for the seventh administration. The ANC is currently holding a crucial special NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, in a bid to come up with a solution to the new government.

This is to discuss different options before them to constitute a coalition government two weeks from now. The ANC suffered a defeat in the 2024 elections, it got 40% support, resulting it losing its grip on total power. IOL reported on Wednesday that the ANC’s National Working Committee had proposed to the NEC a National Government of Unity comprising parties such as the DA, EFF, IFP, PA and NFP.

With new salary increases taking ministers salaries to over R2.6 million per annum, deputy president to over R3.1 million per annum and Speaker/NCOP chair to over R3.1 million per year, those jobs could very well be filled by opposition party leaders in the seventh administration. For Parliament, the lowest paid MPs will earn R1.2 million per year, to R1.39 million for the whips, R1.5 million for the largest opposition party and R1.79 million for the whip of the majority party. Here is a breakdown of the increases these government officials will earn:

Deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers Cabinet salaries Position April 2023 April 2024 Deputy President R3,087,467 R3,164,654 Ministers R2,624,329 R2,689,937 Deputy Ministers R2,161,190 R2,215,220 Members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Parliament salaries Position 2023-2024 2024-2025 National Assembly (NA) Speaker R3,078,467 R3,164,654 NCOP Chair R3,078,467 R3,164,654 Deputy Speaker: NA R2,161,190 R2,215,220 Deputy Chair: NCOP R2,161,190 R2,215,220 House chairperson R2,057,045 R2,108,472 Chief Whip: Majority Party R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Chief Whip: NCOP R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Parliamentary Counsellor: President R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Parliamentary Counsellor: Deputy President R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Leader of Opposition R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Chairperson of a committee R1,634,452 R1,675,314 Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party R1,471,064 R1,507,841 Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party R1,471,064 R1,507,841 Leader of Minority Party R1,471,064 R1,507,841 Whip R1,365,074 R1,399,201 NA member R1,243,450 R1,274,536 Permanent Delegate of the NCOP R1,243,450 R1,274,536 Premiers, MECs and Members of Provincial Legislatures Provinces Position 2023-2024 2024-2025 Premier R2,470,010 R2,531,760 Member of Executive Council R2,161,190 R2,215,220 Speaker R2,161,190 R2,215,220 Deputy Speaker R1,748,874 R1,792,595 Chief Whip: Majority Party R1,634,452 R1,675,314 Chairperson of committees R1,471,067 R1,507,844 Leader of Opposition R1,471,067 R1,507,844 Chairperson of a committee R1,471,067 R1,507,844 Deputy chairperson of committees R1,384,012 R1,418,612 Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party R1,384,012 R1,418,612 Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party R1,384,012 R1,418,612 Leader of Minority Party R,384,012 R1,418,612 Parliamentary Counsellor to King/Queen and Whip R1,243,450 R1 274 536 Member of Provincial Legislature R1,203,473 R1,233,560 The remuneration packages include the following: A basic salary component is equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary. Each public servant is paid R120,000 per annum, included in their basic salary. The Presidency said that this amount is subject to the Income Tax Act.

An employer’s pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary. In 2023/24, there were over 55,000 government employees earning above the R1 million figure. South Africans also paid R724 billion towards the entire government employee wage bill.