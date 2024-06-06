Independent Online
This is how much new ministers, MECs, premiers and MPs will be paid with your tax

Published 2h ago

The Presidency has gazetted the salary increases for South Africa’s ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and other legislators in the country.

According to the proclamation notice the salary increases will take effect retroactively from April 2024. These public servants will be getting a 2.5% increase.

The increases were gazetted on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at 6pm expected to announce which way the ANC will go in terms of working with coalition partners for the seventh administration.

The ANC is currently holding a crucial special NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, in a bid to come up with a solution to the new government.

This is to discuss different options before them to constitute a coalition government two weeks from now.

The ANC suffered a defeat in the 2024 elections, it got 40% support, resulting it losing its grip on total power.

IOL reported on Wednesday that the ANC’s National Working Committee had proposed to the NEC a National Government of Unity comprising parties such as the DA, EFF, IFP, PA and NFP.

With new salary increases taking ministers salaries to over R2.6 million per annum, deputy president to over R3.1 million per annum and Speaker/NCOP chair to over R3.1 million per year, those jobs could very well be filled by opposition party leaders in the seventh administration.

For Parliament, the lowest paid MPs will earn R1.2 million per year, to R1.39 million for the whips, R1.5 million for the largest opposition party and R1.79 million for the whip of the majority party.

Here is a breakdown of the increases these government officials will earn:

Deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers

Cabinet salaries
PositionApril 2023April 2024
Deputy PresidentR3,087,467R3,164,654
MinistersR2,624,329R2,689,937
Deputy MinistersR2,161,190R2,215,220

Members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP)

Parliament salaries
Position2023-20242024-2025
National Assembly (NA) SpeakerR3,078,467R3,164,654
NCOP ChairR3,078,467R3,164,654
Deputy Speaker: NAR2,161,190R2,215,220
Deputy Chair: NCOPR2,161,190R2,215,220
House chairpersonR2,057,045R2,108,472
Chief Whip: Majority PartyR1,748,874R1,792,595
Chief Whip: NCOPR1,748,874R1,792,595
Parliamentary Counsellor: PresidentR1,748,874R1,792,595
Parliamentary Counsellor: Deputy PresidentR1,748,874R1,792,595
Leader of OppositionR1,748,874R1,792,595
Chairperson of a committeeR1,634,452R1,675,314
Deputy Chief Whip: Majority PartyR1,471,064R1,507,841
Chief Whip: Largest Minority PartyR1,471,064R1,507,841
Leader of Minority PartyR1,471,064R1,507,841
WhipR1,365,074R1,399,201
NA memberR1,243,450R1,274,536
Permanent Delegate of the NCOPR1,243,450R1,274,536

 

Premiers, MECs and Members of Provincial Legislatures

Provinces
Position2023-20242024-2025
PremierR2,470,010R2,531,760
Member of Executive CouncilR2,161,190R2,215,220
SpeakerR2,161,190R2,215,220
Deputy SpeakerR1,748,874R1,792,595
Chief Whip: Majority PartyR1,634,452R1,675,314
Chairperson of committeesR1,471,067R1,507,844
Leader of OppositionR1,471,067R1,507,844
Chairperson of a committeeR1,471,067R1,507,844
Deputy chairperson of committeesR1,384,012R1,418,612
Deputy Chief Whip: Majority PartyR1,384,012R1,418,612
Chief Whip: Largest Minority PartyR1,384,012R1,418,612
Leader of Minority PartyR,384,012R1,418,612
Parliamentary Counsellor to King/Queen and WhipR1,243,450R1 274 536
Member of Provincial LegislatureR1,203,473R1,233,560

The remuneration packages include the following:

A basic salary component is equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary.

Each public servant is paid R120,000 per annum, included in their basic salary. The Presidency said that this amount is subject to the Income Tax Act.

An employer’s pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary.

In 2023/24, there were over 55,000 government employees earning above the R1 million figure.

South Africans also paid R724 billion towards the entire government employee wage bill.

IOL BUSINESS

 

 

