This is how much new ministers, MECs, premiers and MPs will be paid with your tax

The Presidency has gazetted the salary increases for South Africa’s ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and other legislators in the country.
According to the proclamation notice the salary increases will take effect retroactively from April 2024. These public servants will be getting a 2.5% increase.
The increases were gazetted on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is at 6pm expected to announce which way the ANC will go in terms of working with coalition partners for the seventh administration.
The ANC is currently holding a crucial special NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, in a bid to come up with a solution to the new government.
This is to discuss different options before them to constitute a coalition government two weeks from now.
The ANC suffered a defeat in the 2024 elections, it got 40% support, resulting it losing its grip on total power.
IOL reported on Wednesday that the ANC’s National Working Committee had proposed to the NEC a National Government of Unity comprising parties such as the DA, EFF, IFP, PA and NFP.
With new salary increases taking ministers salaries to over R2.6 million per annum, deputy president to over R3.1 million per annum and Speaker/NCOP chair to over R3.1 million per year, those jobs could very well be filled by opposition party leaders in the seventh administration.
For Parliament, the lowest paid MPs will earn R1.2 million per year, to R1.39 million for the whips, R1.5 million for the largest opposition party and R1.79 million for the whip of the majority party.
Here is a breakdown of the increases these government officials will earn:
Deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers
|Position
|April 2023
|April 2024
|Deputy President
|R3,087,467
|R3,164,654
|Ministers
|R2,624,329
|R2,689,937
|Deputy Ministers
|R2,161,190
|R2,215,220
Members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
|Position
|2023-2024
|2024-2025
|National Assembly (NA) Speaker
|R3,078,467
|R3,164,654
|NCOP Chair
|R3,078,467
|R3,164,654
|Deputy Speaker: NA
|R2,161,190
|R2,215,220
|Deputy Chair: NCOP
|R2,161,190
|R2,215,220
|House chairperson
|R2,057,045
|R2,108,472
|Chief Whip: Majority Party
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Chief Whip: NCOP
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Parliamentary Counsellor: President
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Parliamentary Counsellor: Deputy President
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Leader of Opposition
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Chairperson of a committee
|R1,634,452
|R1,675,314
|Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party
|R1,471,064
|R1,507,841
|Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party
|R1,471,064
|R1,507,841
|Leader of Minority Party
|R1,471,064
|R1,507,841
|Whip
|R1,365,074
|R1,399,201
|NA member
|R1,243,450
|R1,274,536
|Permanent Delegate of the NCOP
|R1,243,450
|R1,274,536
Premiers, MECs and Members of Provincial Legislatures
|Position
|2023-2024
|2024-2025
|Premier
|R2,470,010
|R2,531,760
|Member of Executive Council
|R2,161,190
|R2,215,220
|Speaker
|R2,161,190
|R2,215,220
|Deputy Speaker
|R1,748,874
|R1,792,595
|Chief Whip: Majority Party
|R1,634,452
|R1,675,314
|Chairperson of committees
|R1,471,067
|R1,507,844
|Leader of Opposition
|R1,471,067
|R1,507,844
|Chairperson of a committee
|R1,471,067
|R1,507,844
|Deputy chairperson of committees
|R1,384,012
|R1,418,612
|Deputy Chief Whip: Majority Party
|R1,384,012
|R1,418,612
|Chief Whip: Largest Minority Party
|R1,384,012
|R1,418,612
|Leader of Minority Party
|R,384,012
|R1,418,612
|Parliamentary Counsellor to King/Queen and Whip
|R1,243,450
|R1 274 536
|Member of Provincial Legislature
|R1,203,473
|R1,233,560
The remuneration packages include the following:
A basic salary component is equal to 60% of the total package, which constitutes the pensionable salary.
Each public servant is paid R120,000 per annum, included in their basic salary. The Presidency said that this amount is subject to the Income Tax Act.
An employer’s pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of pensionable salary.
In 2023/24, there were over 55,000 government employees earning above the R1 million figure.
South Africans also paid R724 billion towards the entire government employee wage bill.
