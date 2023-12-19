L.A Farms hopes to empower its employees and build a thriving business

There is a new butcher and eatery in Cape Town that is focused on bringing more organic and locally sourced products to our table. L.A. Farms has opened up a concept experience in Greenpoint, Cape Town.

The business is multifaceted and is a deli, butcher, coffee shop and eatery that hopes to bring in fresh produce that is sustainably grown to ensure that consumers have healthier, organic produce. The actual farm is located on the West Coast between St. Helena Bay and Velddrif. According to Harun Moreira, managing director at L.A. Farms, the idea of the business came about when his in-laws, who own the farm, decided to branch out and showcase the produce that they were cultivating on the West Coast.

The farm is owned by the Peer family, and according to Moreira, the business wants to be synonymous with good, fresh produce that “enables consumers to make healthy, wise food choices for themselves, and for the future of the planet”. Picture: L.A Farms website MORE JOBS FOR CAPE TOWN To date, the eatery has around 20 employees, and according to Moreira, providing more jobs in the city is a priority for the business. He notes that the business is not only hoping to create more employment for the city, but also hopes to help its employees upskill themselves and continue developing in the restaurant/food business.

Moreira says that he has seen how opportunity has changed the lives of his employees, and noted one of his workers who started as a cashier in the business has now moved over to being a kitchen aid and will be furthering her training to become a chef within the business. REGENERATIVE FARM Picture: L.A Farms website The farm has a farm-to-table mindset and Moreira argues that the company wants to be in the whole value chain of the business. He stressed that the business has a holistic approach to how it operates. There is a cycle in how this business runs and how one avenue especially on the farm impacts and helps another. The animals on the farm are used to fertilise the soil, which in turn helps grow the veggies and fruit that gets sold and used to feed the animals. The company has seen the holistic approach in nature and has tried to replicate it in its business dealings. One hand helps the other.