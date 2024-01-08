Man sues fast food restaurant for over R933,000 after its toilet ‘blew up and covered him in human excrement’

Businesses are often inundated with lawsuits over various matters, but this one is truly appalling and disgusting. According to a report by Business Insider, a man residing in Florida, America, is suing the doughnut mega corporation, Dunkin’ for more than R933,000 in damages after alleging that a toilet exploded and coated him in faeces and urine at the establishment.

The incident reportedly took place in 2022 with the man being reportedly saying that he has since suffered severe and long-term injuries. Following the event, he said and the interior of the room and himself were covered with debris, including human faeces and urine. He stated that after exiting the room, he attempted to get assistance from shop personnel.

They supposedly responded by saying, that they were aware of the issue with the lavatory as there had been former incidents reported. According to the suit, the man now claimed that he was in counselling and requires mental health care as a result of the ‘trauma’ he experienced, according to reports. Additionally, he is said to have suffered “bodily injury and psychological damages resulting in pain and suffering, disability, permanent and significant emotional injury, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life and expenses of medical care and treatment”.