Man who won R25 billion lottery takes baby mama to court for telling his parents about the money

Tensions can run high when one suddenly finds themselves tremendously wealthy, especially when it comes to sharing the money. This is true for lottery winners who suddenly have dozens of friends and family members coming out of the woodwork trying to get a stake of the bounty.

Well, one lottery winner refused to partake in this circus. According to the New York Post, the prizewinner of America’s Mega Millions has taken his daughter’s mother to court for informing his parents about the prize, despite having signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). According to reports, the man who preferred to remain anonymous, claimed that his daughter's mother was one of the few persons who knew of his January 2023 lottery victory.

The woman is said to have been required to sign the NDA, barring her from telling anyone for almost a decade. However, she supposedly let the cat out of the bag to his relatives about the over R25 billion that her daughter’s father had won. She reportedly violated the legally-binding agreement by telling his parents and sister.