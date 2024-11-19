Old Mutual’s ‘Masisizane Fund disburses R1 billion to SMEs, creates over 13,000 jobs

Old Mutual’s initiative ‘Masisizane’ fund, aimed at providing enterprise development to small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country, has announced that it has managed to pay out R1 billion to businesses, since its inception in 2007. The fund’s spokesperson Tshiamo Ndlovu called that a “significant milestone” for the non-profit funding entity that provides enterprise development to SMEs through development financing and business support.

Ndlovu said the driving force behind the fund was to empower black-owned, women-owned, youth-owned businesses, as well as enterprises from rural areas, and playing a critical role in fostering inclusive economic growth in the country. “Through its commitment to diversity and transformation, ‘Masisizane’ has successfully supported SMEs in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail, technology and services,” Ndlovu said. He said the fund has supported over 400 businesses, focusing on women and youth-owned enterprises, and resulted in the creation of over 13,000 jobs.

Ndumiso Zulu, the Chief Executive Officer of the fund, said the paying out of R1 billion underscores the power of inclusive development. “Our focus has always been on empowering entrepreneurs that have historically been excluded from economic opportunities,” Zulu said. “We remain committed to transforming the South African SMEs landscape by providing funding and support to these groups.”

Zulu admitted that while progress has been made, he acknowledged the ongoing hardships SMEs encounter, particularly in meeting funding criteria. “We’ve found that many entrepreneurs often struggle with meeting the requirements for funding. Issues such as incomplete business plans, lack of formal financial systems and gaps in operational management are recurring hurdles,” Zulu said. “At Masisizane, we are working to address these challenges by offering capacity-building and mentorship programmes to help entrepreneurs become funding-ready and to be able to scale their businesses effectively.”

Zulu said they are looking forward to prioritising initiatives such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and other technological advancements to help SMEs thrive in an increasingly digital and tech-driven economy. “Technology, especially AI, offers immense potential to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and open new avenues for growth in SMEs – even in rural and under-served areas,” Zulu added. “We are actively exploring ways to support businesses in adopting these technologies and staying competitive in a global economy. Our approach is to not only provide funding, but also ensure that SMEs have the tools and knowledge they need to embrace evolving markets,” he added.