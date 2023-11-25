One person bought goods worth R200,000! Black Friday frenzy continues as customers rush to get the best deals

Black Friday may have officially been on November 24, but, the deals are still going. And so are eager South Africans who either could not go shop in-store in person yesterday due to factors such as fears of overcrowding and trampling or those whose pay day is the 25th, had not received their salaries yet.

According to trailblazing fintech company, Ozow, so far this Saturday, the largest single transaction that has gone through is around R200,000 and is still climbing. One can only speculate that such individuals planned the whole year to score on the popular Black Friday deals. Some intriguing tendencies have been discovered using data from an online payment service provider.

This includes the fact that R40,000 is the highest daily spend by a single consumer in the retail sector so far. Among the top amounts spent alongside the R200,000 are R158,000 and R130,000. Ozow revealed that consumers were busy from the crack of dawn searching for sales.

There was activity from 00:00, presumably from online shopping. The number of activity increased as the sun rose and peaked around 08:00. This coincides with the opening times of many retail stores. According to Ozow, the average transaction value is just R395.23. Yesterday data revealed that three individuals with deep pockets spend in excess of R1.6 million.