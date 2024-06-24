Rayhaan Survé to advocate for sustainable investments at World Economic Forum's annual meeting

As the world grapples with escalating environmental challenges and geopolitical tensions, leaders from across the globe are preparing to converge in Dalian, People's Republic of China, for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024. Among them will be Rayhaan Survé, Deputy Chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, who is set to play a pivotal role in discussions that could shape the future of global sustainability.

Known as "Summer Davos," the gathering will see over 1,500 global leaders from various sectors come together to engage in critical dialogues on global economic and environmental issues. The meeting, themed "Next Frontiers for Growth," aims to unlock the potential of global cooperation amid sustained technological advancements and ever-present geopolitical risks. Survé's participation is particularly significant as he aims to position South Africa as a prime destination for sustainable investments, especially in the realms of climate, oceans, and energy.

"The current global landscape demands bold and innovative approaches to sustainability. South Africa, with its abundant natural resources and strategic position within BRICS, is uniquely poised to become a leader in sustainable investments,” says Survé. The timing of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions could not be more critical. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a soft landing for the global economy, with growth recovering and headline inflation easing.

"We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make today will define our future. It's imperative that we embrace sustainability not just as a goal, but as a fundamental framework for all economic activities. This means integrating environmental, social, and governance criteria into our investment strategies to ensure long-term resilience and growth,” says Survé. Survé believes China's role as a major player in the global economy will be a focal point of the discussions. With the nation set to contribute over one-quarter of global growth in 2024.

“China's innovative approaches and new industries present significant opportunities for sustainable development. Strengthening our collaboration with China and other BRICS nations can drive significant progress in areas such as climate action, ocean conservation, and energy transformation," says Survé. However, he also believes that global collaboration is essential for achieving sustainability goals. "While BRICS is important, we must work with leaders in sustainability from Europe, the U.S., and other regions. The challenges we face are global in nature and require a united effort," says Survé.

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies will also be a key topic. Despite economic uncertainty, investment in generative AI is projected to reach up to $200 billion by 2025, driven largely by start-ups. "The rapid development of new areas of innovation, from biotechnology to quantum computing, expands how technology can contribute to future productivity, growth, and sustainability," says Survé.

"For South Africa, leveraging these technologies can significantly enhance our capacity to implement sustainable solutions. Industry transformation is vital for survival and prosperity in a complex environment, unlocking the potential of new global growth sources. We must prioritise investments that drive both economic growth and environmental sustainability,” he says. The importance of the meeting is not lost on Survé either. He will be speaking at a themed session on ‘Sizing up Global Business Collaboration amid Geopolitical Fragmentation’.