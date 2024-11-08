SAB's groundbreaking campaigns score big at Effie Awards with nine major wins

South African Breweries (SAB) has been recognised with nine awards at the Effie Awards Gala held last week, underscoring its strong performance in the country’s marketing sector. The Effie Awards are known for highlighting campaigns that have delivered measurable business outcomes.

SAB's achievements at this year’s event included gold, silver, and bronze awards, as well as two Grand Effie Contender recognitions. Vice President of Marketing at SAB, Vaughn Croeser, highlighted the company's commitment to creating campaigns that prioritise people while addressing societal challenges. "It's an incredible honour for our team and partners to receive these accolades, as they affirm our commitment to shaping a more sustainable and impactful future with more cheers."

One of the highest honours went to Carling Black Label's Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'UGesi (Bring the Energy), which earned a Grand Effie Contender in the experiential marketing category. This campaign stood out for its engagement with football fans through immersive experiences. Another Grand Effie Contender award was given to Castle Lager’s Bread of the Nation the initiative, which turns spent grain, a by-product of brewing, into bread to fight food insecurity.

The campaign also secured a Silver in the beverages - alcohol category and a Bronze in marketing innovation solutions. The SAB sharp initiative, a campaign focusing on promoting responsible drinking, was a finalist in the social good category. Similarly, Castle Lite’s Extra Cold Certified campaign earned a finalist position in marketing innovation solutions, further highlighting SAB’s innovative approach to marketing.

The SAB SHARP initiative, Zikhethele Isinqumo Ngesakho, a finalist in the Social Good category, highlights SAB's commitment to responsible drinking. Another standout campaign was Brutal Fruit Spritzer's "SheBeen: South Africa's first-ever women-only bar," which took home two silver awards in the experiential marketing and timely opportunity categories. The initiative, aimed at providing a safe space for women, also earned two bronze awards in social good and seasonal marketing.

SAB's GranBoks campaign for Castle Lager, which celebrated the role of elder rugby fans, won a silver award in the beverages - alcohol category. Croeser expressed the company’s pride in its achievements, noting the importance of sustainability and community impact in their marketing strategy. "Our work is as impactful as it is creative," he said. "It's a privilege and responsibility we take very seriously."